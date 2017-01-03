Coffee Meets Bagel extends into relationships with DateSpots.co and Mixtape

Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app that shows you one match per day, is unveiling a few new tools to help newborn relationships flourish.

These new products are web apps, built in collaboration with Yelp and Spotify.

The first is called DateSpots.co and it lets people search for the perfect spot for a first date. The CMB team worked closely with Yelp engineers, following the launch of Yelp’s new API, to build a super simplified site just for dates.

Users can search coffee, bars, and restaurants in their city (and even down to their neighborhood) by simply designating a price range. From there, the app filters for venues with a 4-star rating or better, with romantic, classic or quiet ambience.

The idea here is to build tools that let users get the most out of the original service, Coffee Meets Bagel. The transition from an online match to an online conversation to an actual date is a difficult journey to traverse. But the right location can mean the difference between a second date and the last date.

The second new product from Coffee Meets Bagel is Mixtape (makeamixtape.com).

Using Spotify’s public API, CMB’s Mixtape lets users build out collaborative playlists with their dates. The company told TechCrunch in an interview that most users (especially millennials) connect with each other over shared music tastes.

Mixtape lets users discover what they have in common and learn about each other as part of the banter that goes on between connecting online and meeting offline.

Last January, CMB saw 68 percent growth in matches from December, and January is typically a high-volume month for dating sites. The company is launching these two web apps to leverage cuffing season to its full advantage.

You can check out DateSpots here and Mixtape here.