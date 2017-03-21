The top 7 startups from Y Combinator W17 Demo Day 1
A Fitbit for cows, USB ports for bionic limbs, and microbatteries were amongst the most promising companies of the 52 that launched at Y Combinator’s winter 2017 Demo Day 1 yesterday. After asking investors their favorites and huddling with the TechCrunch team, here are our picks for the top 7 startups.
Additional reporting by Ryan Lawler and Sarah Buhr
Cowlar – Fitbit for cows
Cambridge Bio-Augmentation Systems – Standard for human bionics
Neema – Banking for the unbanked
Wifi.com.ng – ISP for Africa
Symple – Venmo for B2B payments
Effective Altruism – Finds you the best charities
Millibatt – Customizable battery technology
