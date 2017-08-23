What’s new with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8

Samsung promised to “Do Bigger Things” with the Note 8, but the company’s new phablet isn’t exactly earth shattering. Instead, the phone is more of a refinement of the line, perhaps hampered by an abundance of caution following last year’s Note 7 debacle.

Many of the updates present are adapted directly from the S8/S8+ — though the company has taken some steps to distinguish the device from its Galaxy brethren. Chief among those distinctions are a slightly larger screen and, of course, the tried and true S Pen.

Pre-orders for the phone open tomorrow, and it’s set to start shipping on September 15. Here’s what you can expect with the new phone.