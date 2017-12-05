These are the 10 best tech companies to work for in the U.S., according to Glassdoor

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/11 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

These are the 10 best tech companies to work for in the U.S., according to Glassdoor

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

Glassdoor just released its top 100  U.S.-based companies to work for next year. Since we cover technology over here at TechCrunch, we broke out the top 10 tech companies from the list.

The rankings are based on employee feedback from companies with more than 1,000 employees. Through Glassdoor, employees rate companies based on things like their CEO, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, and work-life balance. To be considered for the list, each employer needed at least 75 ratings across each of the workplace attributes.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 tech companies to work for in the U.S., along with what some employees say about them.

1/11

10. NVIDIA (#24 overall, 4.4 ranking)

What employees say: “Working at Nvidia is fun! The working environment is great, colleagues are very helpful and extremely smart. Everything happens here at Speed of Light. Lot of amazing benefits that are best in the industry.” — NVIDIA Senior Network Engineer (Santa Clara, CA)

2/11

9. DocuSign (#22 overall, 4.4 ranking)

CEO: Dan Springer

What employees say: “It sounds trite, but the people make DocuSign an amazing place to work. Everyone I have met during my time at DocuSign has been kind, considerate, and generally happy people, which makes it a pleasure to come into work each day.” — DocuSign Software Engineer (San Francisco, CA)

3/11

8. LinkedIn (#21 overall, 4.5 rating)

CEO: Jeff Weiner

What employees say: “Great perks (free food, free coffee bar rivals starbucks, free juice bar, free ice cream bar, just free bars… I can go on), great energy in the company to get things done (motivated by a sense of how much of a difference the products make in the lives of people in earning their livelihood or taking it to the next level). Feel proud to work here.” — LinkedIn Senior Technical Program Manager (Sunnyvale, CA)

4/11

7. Salesforce (#15 overall, 4.5 rating)

CEO: Marc Benioff

What employees say: “This is one amazing place to work. Execs, across the board, are open & interested in your ideas – from any level. The level of transparency is mind-blowing: from Marc sharing his yearly objectives on company-wide TV (where *all* employees can view & participate), to every single employee’s annual goals posted for all to see — it’s phenomenal to walk into a meeting with someone where you know what’s important to them, and be able to share how your common goals can be accelerated by working together.” — Salesforce Senior Director (San Francisco, CA)

Advertisement
5/11

6. SAP (#11 overall, 4.5 rating)

CEO: Bill McDermott

What employees say: “The SAP culture is one of teamwork and empathy. I have always felt that my colleagues and mentors are there to help me, answer any and all questions, and support me throughout my career journey. Also our senior leadership walks the walk and talks the talk, in that you can see SAP’s core values demonstrated in their actions.” — SAP Solutions Engineer (Washington, DC)

6/11

5. Ultimate Software (#10 overall, 4.5 rating)

CEO: Scott Scherr

What employees say: “The culture and the values are truly the foundation of this place. The culture of caring for People First comes from our CEO and it is felt and shared by almost everyone. Everyone is welcome, women are empowered, minorities are empowered. Hard work is recognized and pays off.” — Ultimate Software Specialty Support Specialist (Weston, FL)

7/11

4. Worldwide Technologies (#8 overall, 4.5 rating)

CEO: James P. Kavanaugh

What employees say: “I can’t imagine many other companies are encouraging their employees to cross train with other departments, holding future leader classes, or investing in their employees as much as WWT does. The executive team is readily available to anyone who reaches out. They are very level-headed and down-to-earth people who put the company before themselves.” — World Wide Technology Business Development Analyst (Maryland Heights, MO)

8/11

3. HubSpot (#7 overall, 4.6 rating)

CEO: Brian Halligan

What employees say: “There’s a culture here where, no matter your role, if you have something to say, your voice will be heard. The people working here are consistently whip-smart, super hard working and generally fun to be around. Come for the free candy wall, stay for a great career.” — HubSpot Customer Success Manager (Cambridge, MA)

Advertisement
9/11

2. Google (#5 overall, 4.6 rating)

CEO: Sundar Pichai

What employees say: “Extremely intelligent and competent coworkers, exciting products, great management, amazing perks (insurance options, food, discounts on almost everything), opportunity to travel.” — Google Software Engineer (Mountain View, CA)

10/11

1. Facebook (#1 overall, 4.6 rating)

CEO: Mark Zuckerberg

What employees say: “Opportunity to build a product that billions of people use around the world. Great perks (health benefits, food, environment, transport, bonuses). Great culture focused on connecting the world.” — Facebook Software Engineer (Menlo Park, CA)

11/11

If you're wondering where Apple falls on the list…

It comes in at number 26 on the tech list and 84th overall, sliding 48 spots since last year.

Here’s what an employee had to say:

“Fascinating problems to solve, intelligent and professional peers, the best technical resources available. Everyone here is willing to listen and learn, even from the newest member of the team, if they have thoughts to offer.” — Apple Software Engineer (Sunnyvale, CA)

SEE SLIDESHOW

20 critical startup truths no one tells you

by Josh Constine
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP