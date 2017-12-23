Tech in 2017: Crazy, troubled and out of control?

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/26 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

Tech in 2017: Crazy, troubled and out of control?

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

There’s no doubt about it, it’s been a difficult year for the technology industry.

It’s also been a crazy year for tech, with cryptocurrencies surging and rollercoastering in value — presumably minting a few millionaires along the way, assuming they actually cashed their coin out.

Yet even those strange crypto-highs have come with some equal and opposite lows: Scams, hacks, pointlessly wasteful energy consumption, and — zooming out — the baffled confusion of anyone outside the crypto-boom trying to understand what logic (if any) it runs on.

Meanwhile AI’s touted efficiency gains have also been weighed down by counternarratives this year — the stories where AI is shown preferring to promote clickbait. Or to be biased. Or worse.

AI blowing “bubbles of hate” as one YouTube policy staffer memorably put it during a political grilling. Though he merely advocated the use of yet more AI to fix the problem.

The naivety and irresponsibility of tech giants whose platforms have scaled so big and got so powerful left the strongest impression in 2017, as marketing claims about fostering ‘openness and connection’ unravelled in the face of the literal opposite: Rising division and social strife.

If only Twitter had listened to all the users telling it to fix its troll problem for years. Ditto YouTube and its below-the-fold comment hellscape. And Facebook and fake news.

Worse was on show too: Uber’s reputation lies in tatters for a reason. And massive data breaches came to seem like an almost routine occurrence in 2017.

Sexism and sexual harassment were also shown to be an ugly and embedded problem across the industry.

Going into 2018, tech certainly has a lot of cleaning house to do.

Looking ahead, companies of all sizes should be trying to see outside their own filter bubbles and Kool-Aid-stocked canteens — and asking themselves genuinely tough questions about who and what will be impacted by their technology.

The unpopularity being sharply directed at once shiny tech brands should be a paradigm shifting wake up call.

Questions are being asked about platform power. Regulatory rules and knives are being sharpened. Politicians are eager to point the finger of blame. And with so much tech-fueled ammunition, who can blame them?

After the surge, the crash.

Tap the arrows to take an A to Z tour through the tech that troubled the news this year.

1/26

A was for AI everywhere

AI was the not-so-secret sauce being poured all over every kind of software this year to optimize its functions. And a generalized version of DeepMind‘s AlphaGo taught itself to be a gaming grandmaster once again, this time relying purely on self-reinforcement learning smarts.

 

AI-powered voice assistants were also whispering into our shell-like ears all year. At least that’s what we were being told.

 

Amazon‘s Alexa certainly got embedded into all sorts of hardware — including a lot more Amazon own brand devices.

 

 

And women called Alexa got very annoyed.

 

 

Meanwhile South Park had a blast.

 

As did advertisers.

 

AI was even named marketing word of the year by the ANA. (Albeit, it’s not actually a word — it’s an acronym guys…)

 

 

Apple also kind of announced a ‘Siri speaker’ — though the HomePod’s AI element seems to be playing second fiddle to its high end hardware.

In any case, the speaker got bumped to 2018.

 

While AI assistant hype was undoubtedly fulsome this year, and (Apple aside) product launches came thick and fast, we are still lacking hard data on consumer uptake of voice assistants.

 

And it remains rare to spot a bona fide AirPod wearer chatting to their own personal Her outside the SF bubble.

 

But AI was definitely all around us — just most of the time it kept itself out of sight.

 

 

Or was shown to be a conduit for the dis-ops of hostile foreign governments (See: F was for Fakebook).

 

Yet even when algorithms were accused of serving up horribly undesirable results, AI was still being touted as the fix for problems of its own making — if only policymakers would give tech firms the bandwidth to suck up even more data and retune their troubled recommendation engines…
2/26

B was for Bitcoin's wild ride / bubble

At the start of the year 1BTC was worth around $1,000.

 

 

Approaching the end of 2017, one unit of the decentralized cryptocurrency with the still unknown creator has pushed close to $20,000. (Though at the time of writing it’s dipped back down again and is currently trading at around ~$13k.)

 

Bitcoin’s wild ride has apparently induced people to take out mortgages to leap onto this ballooning and/or soon to be flaming bandwagon.

Which is clearly a terrible, terrible idea.

Because no one can really say what one Bitcoin is actually worth. But its 2017 hockey stick surge kept convincing more investors to pile in — despite the ample risks — apparently fueling further rises.

It was hard to tell if the arrival of the first Bitcoin futures products merely stoked the surge or dialed up the instability.

Meanwhile, a Bitcoin civil war and hard fork gave birth to Bitcoin cash: A separate cryptocurrency with an increased block size (to fix Bitcoin’s transaction bottleneck problem) and the ambition to be what BTC hasn’t really: i.e. a cryptocurrency that people actually use like cash (spending to buy things), rather than a speculative asset class.

Although how anyone can stop any decentralized cryptocurrency from turning into a speculative asset at this point is hard to see.

 

B was also for Blockchain

Aka the distributed ledger technology that’s the conceptual core underpinning Bitcoin.

 

Every startup (and some legacy giants) worth its buzzword-flavored salt this year claimed to be investigating the potential of putting their application onto a blockchain — whether or not it made any kind of intrinsic sense — as the Bitcoin bubble’s halo spread far and wide.

 

 

To wit: There was even a public company that just added the word ‘blockchain‘ to its name — and saw its stock value soar.

In a word: Insanity.
3/26

C was for Cryptocurrencies

Let’s not pretend Bitcoin was the only decentralized currency getting airtime in 2017. Plenty of others were hoping to pop like BTC popped — and indeed catching uplift by surfing the blockchain/Bitcoin surge.

 

 

Here’s a list of 100 cryptocurrencies to get you started.

 

 

The intrinsic value of any of these digital currencies is still up for debate. And many of them will probably turn out to be entirely worthless. But there was no doubt this was the year that a whole lot of not *especially* geeky people starting speculating there was digital gold in them thar cryptohills.

 

C was also for Coinbase

 

Aka the VC-backed, San Francisco-based cryptocurrency wallet and exchange that has surfed the Bitcoin/crypto popularity wave and seen its own user base leap up this year.

 

C was also for the flip-side to all this cryptomadness: The omnipresent question of when will the crash come?

 

Common-or-garden (i.e. non-crypto) financial instrument traders watching incredulous from the sidelines could be heard repeat-uttering the word ‘mania’.

 

Do say: Tulips.

4/26

D was for Data breaches

Hey there Equifax. Howdy Uber. Uh, how many billions of your accounts are you now saying got hacked, Yahoo!?

 

2017 was certainly a bumper year for breach notification service haveibeenpwned.com.

 

Indeed, the year was notable not just for the volume of data breaches we heard about but also for the sheer scale of some of the disclosed breaches — albeit not all these hacks actually took place in 2017. We just finally got told about them.

 

Uber delayed disclosure of a breach that affected 57M of its users and drivers for almost a full year.

 

 

While Yahoo‘s upscaled 3BN affected accounts figure actually dates back to a 2013 intrusion.

So for some big names in tech, 2017 was the year for ‘fessing up to massively messing up.

 

In Yahoo’s case, its full and final confession did not come until the sale to TechCrunch‘s parent AOL‘s parent Verizon had been completed. But even the partial breach disclosure knocked ~$350M off the price early in the year.

 

Next year, in the European Union, penalties for failing to promptly disclose data breaches will inflate exponentially — under the incoming General Data Protection Regulation. And by promptly EU regulators mean ‘fess up within 72 HOURS of uncovering a serious breach. Or risk big fines.

 

Regional fines for violating the new rules are going to get big and scary enough to stop C-suite execs trying to sweep hacks under the carpet or put security on the backburner. At least, that’s the lawmakers’ intent.

 

 

So perhaps 2018 will prove a catalyst year for breach disclosures. And for companies to tighten the security screw. We can but hope so.
Advertisement
5/26

E was for Ethereum

Ah Ethereum. Aka the other blockchain-plus-cryptocurrency that made big waves in 2017. On the coin valuation front Ether started the year around the $8 mark. By December it was pushing towards the $1k mark (though at the time of writing it’s also taken a bit of a dive, down to ~$650.).

 

 

But Ethereum is more than just a cryptocurrency. The big vision for the platform is to rethink digital infrastructure by giving developers tools for building (and a platform for distributing) decentralized apps. Aka DApps. The Ethereum blockchain is designed to support smart contracts (aka autonomous agents) which use cryptographic code to enforce T&Cs — and thereby decentralize security and trust.

 

 

Efficiency gains and reduced transactional fees are slated to flow from this retooling as intermediaries are ripped out — or that’s the pitch from Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, who was in high demand on the conference circuit this year.

Although how consumers will be motivated to adopt or move over to blockchain DApps en masse is an open question. For the majority of users, most of this stuff will likely remain unseen in the background. Ergo blockchains are the new Linux.

 

 

Other cryptocurrency-based smart contract platforms are available. But for now Ethereum has grabbed the limelight as the most prominent bet.

 

 

 

E was also for Early stage VC evaporating

 

 

The volume of seed stage financing rounds has been shrinking for a while now. But in 2017 the sustained trend suggested it’s not a blip but a sharp correction — and underscoring that conditions are more hostile for many startups setting out to try to raise funds for an MVP.

 

 

Startup valuations also generally held flat this year too. But after 2016’s down rounds that could be seen as progress of sorts.

 

6/26

F was for Fakebook. Er, I mean Facebook…

What a reality check Mark Zuckerberg has faced this year. After his ice-bucket-challenge-esque attempt to dampen rising hysteria over Facebook-based fake news’ in the wake of President Trump’s shock election last year, the Facebook founder was forced onto the hook of responsibility for problematic content being algorithmically distributed via his mega-platform this year.

 

 

A platform that passed two billion regular users this summer — so yeah, RIP ‘move fast and break things’.

Certainly no more ‘we’re just a technology layer’ shrug-offs look possible for Zuck from here on in.

 

The company even started to talk about the concept of ‘too much Facebook‘ — suggesting the service is like cake: Tasty and fun — yet, in the wrong quantities, deleterious to human health.

And when not having political thumbscrews applied for all manner of unsavory content spreading on its platform — from extremist propaganda to hate speech to child exploitation to livestreamed violence — Facebook was forced to put itself in the spotlight of blame as internal investigations dug up evidence of Russian disinformation ops. Culminating in a Congressional grilling.

 

The company finally admitted that far from what Zuck had initially claimed was but a drop in the online content ocean, ~80,000 pieces of Russian-backed disinformation could have reached as many as 126 million Facebook users in the US — right around the time they were forming and finalizing their voting intentions.

 

Pretty crazy, huh!

 

So 2017 was the year Facebook’s fake news problem both grew horns and got real — encouraging all sorts of politicians to start asking awkward (and, sure, probably also opportunistic) questions — and raising the chilling specter of a new regulatory regime.

 

2018 looks sure to be another bumpy ride for Zuck as investigations continue to probe how deep the disinformation rabbit hole goes, and Internet users ponder other hard questions — like whether any amount of Facebook cake is really good for them.
7/26

G was for Google's best and worst times

The company formerly known as Google (now technically a division of XXVI, the catchy holding company moniker 2017’s Alphabet crowned itself with as it completed its corporate structure retooling) had another stellar year in earnings terms — cementing its combined grip (along with Facebook) on the still growing digital advertising market.

 

 

But 2017 wasn’t all roses for the online ad giant. A record-breaking $2.7BN antitrust fine was handed down in the European Union in the summer — after a multi-years antitrust investigation into its price comparison service, Google Shopping

 

 

Other EU competition probes into other Google services remain in train, with reports suggesting the bloc’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager,  is prepping more fines.

 

 

And it wasn’t just European regulators looking irate either: Late in the year the US state of Missouri launched its own Google antitrust probe, raising the temperature on XXVI’s home turf.

 

 

This year YouTube also caused big headaches for its parent company with politicians denouncing the platform for hosting and monetizing extremist content. A bunch of big name advertisers also pulled their YouTube dollars after their messages were shown being displayed alongside offensive content — suggesting there is in fact such a thing as bad publicity.

 

YouTube responded with some major policy shifts and a crackdown on some of the unsavory content that was dragging its name through the mud.

 

 

The platform’s long-standing algorithmic exploitation of children was also pulled into the spotlight, thanks to an excoriating Medium post by writer James Bridle — which doubtless contributed to Google deciding to tighten its rules and demonitize a bunch of kid-focused content that had long been racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in ad revenue — off the back of impressionable eyeballs and/or ‘child actors’ dubiously co-opted by opportunistic parents.

 

 

“We learned to fuel it and do whatever it took to please the algorithm,” quoth one YouTube creator in an interview with Buzzfeed, after having his kid-starring account ‘demonitized’.

 

 

And then there was that anti-diversity memo — written at great length by the (now ex) Google engineer, James Damore, accusing company management of being riven with intolerant liberal bias and of allowing simply no breathing space for alt(-right)ernative viewpoints to be freely aired at work.

 

 

Swiftly followed, after his sacking, by Damore doing the rounds of alt-right talkspots to — in a generous interpretation of what transpired — play patsy to shock jocks’ anti-diversity rants whilst garbed in a ‘Goolag’ t-shirt. As ‘not a good look’s go, this one really delivered — for both Damore and for the company that had previously gainfully employed him.

Also stepping away in 2017: Eric Schmidt — who announced he was leaving his exec chairman board role to focus on his philanthropy.
8/26

H was for Hats

If you need a visual metaphor for the tech industry’s wilder passes this year, it’s hard to beat Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk‘s self-styled ‘Initial Hat Offering‘ — aka a cash-raising crowdfunder for his hole-boring company, itself archly named The Boring Company, which literally sold hats to fund digging holes.

 

 

Absolutely nothing in that paragraph is fake news but you could probably successfully deploy it in a family-friendly holiday game called ‘Tech or fake?’ in which you read a nugget of ‘tech news’ and then the other person has to guess whether it’s real or silly nonsense.

 

Some nuggets might fairly judged to be both.
Advertisement
9/26

I was for ICOs everywhere

Meanwhile ‘fo real’ Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) were the get-rich-quick scheme that kept on pumping and dumping in 2017.

 

 

Because who needs VCs when you can just pen a whitepaper daubed with your ‘big vision’, publish it online then fire up a token sale and watch the dollars flood in — and then cash out quick, vanishing back into the cyber ether (that’s ‘ether’ with a lower case ‘e’, to be clear) from whence you came.

 

Happily TC’s very own Danny Crichton pondered the question of whether good companies ICO so you don’t have to.

 

 

Of course celebrities got in on the ICO promo action — via the amplification medium of their social feeds — adding to the sense that, ouroboros-like, technology’s accelerating capabilities might finally be consuming capitalism in a strangely self-fulfilling money-fueled madness. (The jury is still out on that. As are plenty of ICOs.)

 

 

But warnings about ICOs were on plenty of regulatory lips this year.

 

 

Warnings to investors they were probably kissing their cash goodbye. And warnings to companies running ICOs they might be breaking securities rules and could be on the hook for fraud faster than you can say ‘token sale’. (Pro tip: Just because you called it a ‘token sale’ doesn’t protect you from being guilty of securities fraud.)

 

There were also outright ICO bans in China and South Korea.

 

And as 2017 draws to a close the ICO party is by no means over — more like it’s cooking on Ether, amirite? — but its wilder excesses look to be on borrowed time. Even as that oh-so-nondescript three letter acronym has come to sound like a more laborious way of saying ‘scam‘.

 

 

I was also for relatively few tech IPOs

 

From loadsa ICOs to poco IPOs… While ICOs were ten-a-penny (or indeed potentially utterly worthless), tech IPOs were a whole lot less plentiful in 2017.

 

Though, in aggregate, those that did go public got off to a fairly good start.

 

Snap excepted. Sorry Evan.
10/26

J was for Juicero

2017 was also the year that a kitchen counter appliance for turning expensively priced sachets of chopped produce into expensively priced fruit juice failed to go the distance — despite raising $118M+. (And no, not via an ICO; but actual, traditional VC.)

 

 

A hands on Bloomberg ‘exposé’ — by which I  mean literally *hands* on *packets* — revealed the luxury sachets could in fact be manually squeezed to yield pretty much the same amount of flavored liquid.

 

Definitely a blood sugar low for investor due diligence.
11/26

K was for Kremlin cyber agents

Common or garden troll? Or Putin-payrolled Kremlin agent? That was the question being asked of all sorts of social media accounts in 2017. Twitter most especially.

 

 

Because this was the year it transpired that the Internet really is infested with Russian agents. Cue jokes that online no one knows you’re a Russian wolfhound, etc etc.

 

In November Twitter handed a Congressional committee a list of more than 2,700 accounts it had linked to the Kremlin. Accounts that had duped plenty of actual bona fide Twitter users into retweeting their divisive content. Oops!

 

Though the platform has thus far resisted a similarly fulsome disclosure around UK-related Kremlin Twitter trolling — although it did confirm Russian entities had bought Brexit-related ads in 2016.

 

 

None of this news about fake news is really new news. Putin’s most well known troll factory was actually reported on as far back as 2015 — when the New York Times ran a big exposé on the Internet Research Agency.

 

It’s also fair to say that in recent years there’s been a growing sense of a coarsening of online discourse — which couldn’t really be explained away as purely incidental.

 

Yet it’s taken until 2017 to truly cement an explanation for the sudden spike in political hate speech on mainstream tech platforms: Systematic trolling and Kremlin dis-ops!

 

Though studies suggest Russian tactics have been appropriated by other groups with their own socially divisive agendas. I mean — arguably — even the US president himself appears to have picked up a few Kremlin cyber war tactic tips… (see T is for Trump’s tweets).

 

And, sure, you can argue about the tangible opinion-skewing, hate-fueling impact of a flood of targeted dysinformatzia being unleashed onto an uncritical public through their individually customized social feeds (aka their “bubbles of hate”).

 

 

But in 2017 it got a lot harder to dispute that social media was being systematically used as a conduit for hostile digital propaganda — flipping on its head the social giants’ preferred PR line that their platforms foster ‘connection and openness’.

 

Anyone for division and civil war?

 

 

K was also for Kaspersky out in the cold

 

Rising concern over Kremlin cyber antics was also bad news for Russian security firm Kaspersky Labs, with the US government issuing an outright ban on use of its software in the fall — alleging that its products were being used as an asset for Russian espionage efforts.

 

An accusation the company has entirely refuted.

 

 

It’s also challenging the ban in court.
12/26

L was for Lift(ing) off

Bladerunner was back on cinema screens in 2017 and Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to the classic 1982 sci-fi noir did not disappoint this existing film fan at least — with its dark new musical score, and sweeping landscape vistas set against bloodless and burnt ochre skies.

 

One element really stood out for me though: The cocooned silence as Ryan Gosling’s Officer K glided above 2049‘s denuded earth in his aerial police car, apparently shifting between hyperpopulated cityscape and barren wildernesses in minutes — seeming to rewrite the rules of what it means to live somewhere when you could so quickly be almost anywhere.

 

Back in the real world, 2017 was not the year that real-world flying taxis took off but the hype about passenger drones and/or vertical-take-off-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft certainly did.

 

In September Atomico backed Lilium raised $90M in Series B funding for an all-electric flying taxi — though a commercial service launch remains a vague “several years” out still.

 

While, speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin in December, German VOTL maker Volocopter told us a little more confidently that its tech will take to the skies for real within two to three years.

 

Ride-hailing giant Uber also announced an intent to get demo flights up and running in LA by 2020, though it’s not going to build any flying cars itself (mercifully) — it’s just aiming to expand the transport choices offered on its platform.

 

 

For flying cars to get commercial uplift it’s not just the aircraft themselves that are needed of course. New regulations and operational infrastructure would also need to be firmly fixed in place before hailing a passenger drone via app is going to be possible.

 

But in 2017 a concerted push from multiple directions to get an aerial option added to the urban mobility mix was clear to see.

 

 

The wider question of whether flying taxis will end up helping the urban masses get around or just end up offering a premium escape route for the 1% to rise above the traffic-jammed rest remains to be seen.
Advertisement
13/26

M was for #MeToo

2017 turned out to be the year when the embedded extent of sexism and sexual harassment in the workplace finally got its big reveal — from Uber to VC to Hollywood and beyond.

 

 

Abuse victims feeling able to break their silence did not begin with the #MeToo hashtag. But social media’s public platform has clearly played a part in bolstering the resolve of victims to share stories and name perpetrators.

 

Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler‘s calmly worded blog post early in the year detailing the sexism and sexual harassment she experienced during her year at the company lit a fire in February that has burned all year — and spread far beyond Uber.

 

 

In June The Information reported on allegations from a number of female founders and women claiming harassment by Binary Capital co-founder and Silicon Valley VC, Justin Caldbeck.

 

 

Stories about the VC had apparently been circulating in the Valley for years. But in 2017 a critical mass of women gained the confidence to go public with their accusations.

Caldbeck stepped down by the end of the month.

 

 

By July 500 Startups’ Dave McClure admitted making multiple inappropriate advances towards women in work situations — following accusations in a New York Times article.

 

Amazon Studios’ Roy Price was another named in the press who went on to resign.

In December, Uber investor Shervin Pishevar also resigned from the VC firm he co-founded following accusations of sexual misconduct — although he continues to refute the allegations, describing them as “untruthful attacks” and a “smear campaign”.

 

Outside the tech industry, the downfall of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein also began with another newspaper report, though the wider fallout around the scandal has often played out on Twitter where momentum got funneled into a revived #MeToo hashtag (and its various global variations).

 

At its worst social media can be a megaphone for hate and/or hysteria. In 2017 it was also shown as a tool for helping victims of abuse find solidarity and verify personal experiences collectively — giving them a platform to challenge silencing strategies intended to isolate and intimidate.
14/26

N was for Nazis

For all its cleansing fire, mainstream social media continues to have a nazi problem. And a harassment problem. And a misogyny problem.

 

 

Although 2017 turned out to be a bit of a turning point for certain tech firms on the nazi hate speech front.

 

 

While purveyors of hate speech were hardly driven offline altogether in 2017, a number of flashpoint terrorist attacks and a cranking up of domestic concern led to instances of tech firms shrinking the protective ‘free speech’ shield they’d otherwise default extended to individuals and entities whose stated mission is to spread hate and social division online.

 

 

Some of this philosophical shifting was undoubtedly a calculated response to rising political pressure. Especially in Europe, where — for example — Germany passed a social media hate speech law, bringing in the threat of big fines for firms that don’t promptly remove illegal hate speech.

 

 

In other instances pressure from outraged users appeared to have yielded results. Notably Cloudflare finally booting The Daily Stormer as a customer in the wake of a violent white supremacist rally in the US — reversing its prior stance of resisting pressure to ‘speech police’ its customers. Though it also emphasized that the move did not set a new precedent for it. And still appears to provide services to other hate speech supporting platforms.

 

 

Meanwhile Twitter, another previously fervent supporter of free speech — aka the self-styled ‘free speech wing of the free speech party’ — also found itself under sustained attack for hate speech and harassment meted out on its platform.

 

 

CEO Jack Dorsey finally responded by saying the company would tighten its policies around violence and hate. Though, arguably, Twitter has really had an enforcement problem, more than a lack of speech-related policies — so it remains to be seen whether it lives up to its new promises.

 

In another change of tact following sustained criticism, Twitter started removing verification badges from white supremacists — responding to user anger that the blue ticks it had granted to known neo-nazis were effectively acting as an endorsement for hateful views.

 

The self-styled ‘alt-right’ has responded to growing hostility from mainstream tech platforms by shifting to alternatives — such as Hatreon (a pro-hate speech clone of Patreon).

 

 

And despite some tech firms withdrawing support services from that platform this year, at the time of writing Hatreon remains online — albeit with its pledging functionality disabled (for a claimed ‘upgrade’).

 

In 2017 white supremacists who had successfully used mainstream online platforms to increase their visibility and bolster follower counts in recent years also had to confront the downside of their raised profile: Increased hostility to their presence on platforms where most users don’t share their hateful views.

 

N was also for net neutrality

 

Trump’s pick at the FCC, former Verizon guy Ajit Pai, duly pushed to roll back NN — rebranding his action as a restoration of “Internet freedom” — and ignoring the scores of public comments objecting it was nothing of the sort.

 

Instead he preferred to focus on the millions of fake comments ‘supporting’ the move — including from ‘Obama’ and some dead people.

 

Doomsday predictions for what the death of net neutrality will mean for US Internet users include that it will usher in an ISP oligopoly that hikes broadband prices at will, squeezes the life out of budding startups and chills media freedom.

 

In the meanwhile the process has already resulted in this horribly smug video — starring Pai misappropriating your favorite Internet memes. Watch it and weep…

 

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

15/26

O was for Oumuamua

In what frankly seemed like cosmic light relief this year, a cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua made headlines — garnering attention on account of its unusual form and blistering speed, and exciting speculation that it might actually be some form of alien probe on a reconnaissance mission through our solar system. Just in time for the release of the new Star Wars movie, too!

 

In the event — after a little probing of our own — the rock was not found to be emitting any alien signals at all, and appears rather more likely to be some kind of planetary shard driven to roam outside its own solar system via explosive expulsion.

 

Lack of intelligent alien life notwithstanding, the novelty of humans witnessing the first object larger than a grain of dust which is believed to have originated in another star system just as it passed right by us remains remarkable.

 

Oumuamua also appears to have survived a close shave with our sun without being vapourized by the extreme heat — on account of rocking some kind of protective organic crust — adding another mysterious facet to the intriguing splinter of space jetsum.

 

Image credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser

16/26

P was for Platform power

Count the number of apps you have on your smartphone. Now consider the much smaller list of apps that suck up the vast majority of your mobile screen time.

 

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp. Messaging apps and social platforms with their neverending, dopamine-injecting feeds have long since won the mobile attention war.

 

 

And throughout 2017 Facebook could be seen flexing its platform power, showing how its command of an interlocking series of dominant sharing networks can be used to suck the wind out of rival sails — such as by expanding its copy-pasting of Snapchat’s Stories feature across all its social properties.

 

 

Lo and behold! Daily usage of Facebook’s Instagram Stories feature surpassed Snap‘s this year.

 

In another show of consolidating power, Facebook acquired an anonymous teen compliment app, tbh, that had shown a bit of traction. So, the 2017 startup founder rulebook makes for pretty depressing reading: If you can’t beat them, join them — or risk being cloned to death anyway…

 

 

At the same time critical questions were increasingly being asked about the societal impact of platform power. Big questions about tech giants’ ballooning wealth. The monopolistic risks of their vast data stores. And their addictive grip on and command of our attention — thanks to their ceaselessly data-mining AIs.

 

Facebook, Google and Amazon were all in the critical frame. And big tech ended the year feeling about as popular as big pharma.
Advertisement
17/26

Q was for Quizzing

Game shows oddly swung back into fashion in 2017, thanks to Vine founder Rus Yusupov‘s HQ app having a viral moment.

 

 

How long this moment lasts remains to be seen. Indeed, the anti-fad backlash may already be beginning — as VC interest inflates available cash prizes, piling pressure on a nascent community that had got cosy feels from cultish livestreamed interactive trivia broadcasts, and doesn’t appear to relish the sudden influx of newbs slowing the tech down and harshing their vibe by making them feel icky about $$$s.

 

Whatever happens excitable HQ host Scott Rogowsky has certainly had his fifteen minutes of fame.

 

Not least because of how bizarrely the HQ CEO responded to the surging popularity of his app’s front man.

Another 2017 gift: A lesson in how not to handle some good organic PR.
18/26

R was for Reality, augmented

While 2017 was a bad year for VR, as face computers failed to deliver on the overhyped promises of massive consumer demand (See: V was for VR still going virtually nowhere), it was something of a coming of age year for it’s context-loving cousin, AR.

 

Apple threw its considerable marketing clout and engineering nous behind the tech on mobile, via the launch of its ARKit developer framework, and a new flagship iPhone (See: X was for iPhone X) with embedded sensors for tracking and augmenting faces.

 

Quickly followed by Google — outting ARCore for Android and saying goodbye to its high end AR platform Tango, as it shifted focus to the mainstream.

 

While AR as a consumer tech remains in the experimental and emergent phase, it does have examples to point to that imply huge mainstream potential — the ongoing craze around Pokemon Go, say, or Snap‘s face-morphing lenses, to name two.

 

 

This year Apple and Google laid down key developer pipework that will steadily increase the flow of AR apps. So the tech looks sets to become a staple app feature from here on in — helped by not needing any awkward face-ware.

 

 

Albeit, on another level, it feels an odd moment for tech giants to be championing ‘mixed reality’ — given rising concern around fake news, and the gap between reality and indistinguishable mimicry getting ever smaller.
19/26

S was for SoftBank's billions

What’s cooler than a billion dollar investment fund? Why, a $100BN fund!

 

Actually no — make that a whole series of $100BN funds, each closing every few years and injecting vast amounts of liquidity into the late stage investment market.

 

If you really want to build the future that’s what it’s going to take, reckons SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, who in May secured the first close of his Softbank Vision Fund — initially a little shy of target, at $93BN.

 

 

Investors in the fund include Apple, Qualcomm, UAE-based Mubadala Investment Company, Saudi Arabia’s PID public fund, Foxconn, and Foxconn-owned Sharp. And investments started flowing quickly this year — with the fund taking stakes in chipmaker Nvidia, virtual world builder Improbable and co-working spacemaker WeWork to name three — though a planned investment in Uber has proved stickier to nail down.

 

What’s a Japanese telecom giant doing doing throwing so much money into the VC mix? Son has claimed his personal conviction that humans are destined to create artificial general intelligence underpins his haste to invest a tonne of money.

 

A less flashy interpretation of his intentions is that a man known for having 300-year-business-plans is intent on ensuring the long-term sustainability of his business empire — via a series of hefty late stage investment bets.

 

The wider question here — and one that will clearly take some time to answer definitively — is what impact Son’s hundreds of billions will end up having on technology development and on startup businesses generally?

 

In one early hint that Softbank’s billions might be ruffling some traditional VC feathers, veteran SF firm Sequoia was this month rumored to be raising a new $5BN fund, with Recode sources suggesting the move is at least in part a response to Son suddenly sloshing so much cash around.

Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

20/26

T was for Trump's tweets

There’s never been a twittering president anything like Donald Trump. And, fortune willing, there never will be another. Because 2017 has been a literal white-knuckle hell-ride of randomly spaced geopolitical tweet bombs lobbed at all/any hours of the day.

 

As we wrote in January, Trump’s trigger finger combined with Twitter’s nuance-free brevity had the look of a horribly risky combination.

 

 

And so it has proved.

 

When Trump wasn’t flirting directly with nuclear armageddon by tweet-goading North Korea’s leader as “rocket boy”, or tweet-rubbishing his own staff in the midst of tricky diplomatic efforts to avoid nuclear armageddon, or — domestically — tweet-sympathizing with white supremacists in their rallying efforts to spark a race war, or tweet-insulting anyone who criticized him (including leaders of countries allied to the US) or tweet-slurring media outlets as fake news, and so on and on and on, he was occasionally found tweeting total and utter gibberish — like covfefe.

 

Trump’s twittering really deserves its own new word coinage. But it would need to be a combination of letters that uniquely encapsulates and unites the twin concepts of terror and exhaustion. Safe to say, no such word currently exists.

 

And despite Trump’s tweets pretty clearly threatening to rain nuclear apocalypse on the heads of millions of North Koreans, for example, Twitter stuck by its @POTUS. Even going so far as to issue an explainer as to why it would not be deleting the offending threat tweet. In a word: Newsworthiness. (So perhaps the word ‘newsworthiness’ will, in time, come to uniquely encapsulate the twin concepts of terror and exhaustion, thanks to Twitter’s efforts.)

 

All this was apparently too much for one Twitter contractor — who silenced Trump’s account for a glorious 11 minutes on his last day performing customer service duties

 

So who was this hero of the people?  In November we revealed it to be Bahtiyar Duysak — a twentysomthing with Turkish roots now living in Germany.

 

Though how exactly a single contractor had the user privileges to flick the off switch on such a high profile Twitter account remains a mystery — and one which Twitter hasn’t been at all keen to publicly clear up.
Advertisement
21/26

U was for Uber's many, many f*ck ups

Where to start with Uber and 2017? Let’s just say this was the year the ride-hailing giant’s VC-fueled legacy of zero fucks given + brazenly brash bullying and/or out-and-out rule-breaking really came home to roost.

 

 

From sexism and a toxic internal company culture to regulatory biteback and legal challenges, Uber’s year includes multiple ongoing federal investigations, passenger safety class action lawsuits, a denied employment tribunal appeal, multiple sackings after an internal probe into sexism and harassment, the loss of its operating license in its most lucrative European city, the loss of a major legal challenge to its p2p services in the European equivalent of the Supreme Court, and a high profile, ongoing legal battle with Google’s Waymo division over claims of IP theft — which also led to the disclosure of a letter written by a former employee, Richard Jacobs, alleging Uber had engaged in espionage, bribery and hacking. Uber had apparently paid the ex manager $4.5M to agree not to disparage it in public.

 

Also in 2017: Uber disclosed it had concealed a massive data breach — affecting 57M users and drivers — for the best part of a year, and had paid off the hackers in an attempt to conceal it.

 

 

Frankly the 20-years of privacy audits the FTC handed Uber this summer, as a result of an earlier investigation into security and privacy failings, is starting to look overly generous.

 

Not least because Uber had signed a consent order prohibiting misrepresentations around data security before it revealed the 2016 data breach… Cue the FTC saying it’s taking a fresh look.

 

Also this year: Uber founder Travis Kalanick unbuckled from the CEO’s chair , and promptly faced a lawsuit from early Uber investor Benchmark.

 

 

Kalanick remains hanging around Uber like the proverbial bad smell — backseat driving via his retained board seat.

 

New CEO Dara Khosrowshahi kicked things off with a contrite tone and does seem like a breath of fresh air vs Kalanick the maverick. But soft soap only goes so far when you have such a mountain of dirty laundry to do.

 

It seems only prudent to expect more scandals to surface from Uber’s legacy ops next year.
22/26

V was for VR still going virtually nowhere

After all the hot air pumped into trying to make VR a mainstream consumer reality in recent years, 2017 was the year for deflating all that puff. Or to put it more concisely: This VR cycle is dead, as we wrote in August.

 

With non-mobile VR headset sales still numbering in the single digit millions there’s no sign of the technology being bigger than AR, let alone eclipsing reality itself — as the VR faithful still contend.

 

Over the Black Friday weekend, Apple reportedly sold about the same number of iPhone X smartphones as there have been total VR headset sales to date. So no, VR is not the new smartphone. Nor the new computing paradigm. Not yet and maybe never.

 

That said, investors weren’t ready to retrench this year — at least if you bundle VR and AR investments together — though games studios and camera makers were abandoning VR. But then businesses have to worry about quarterly profits and can’t just gamble cash on theoretical fantasy returns that might flow years hence. That’s all on the VCs.

 

And talking of reality augmenting investment fantasies, there was also still no actual product release from Magic Leap — the self-styled “mixed reality” goggles maker which has thus far mostly also pumped out a lot of hot air.

But, as the year drew to a close, the startup did — finally! — officially reveal the ‘lightweight’ wearable it’s been hyping for all these years — showing off a developer edition of the goggles, called the Magic Leap One, which it said will ship in 2018.

Albeit, it did not say how much they’ll cost.

It also described the product as “continually advancing” — and noted the wearable might therefore look different when it actually ships. So, yeah, still the same old Magic Leap doublespeak.

 

The company did close another whopper of an investment round ($502M) in 2017 — bringing its total raised, since 2011, to more than $1.8BN. And it hired the co-founder of Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB immersive visual effects studio.

 

 

Magic Leap’s painfully slow product development underscores the chicken and egg problem holding back VR: Lack of users and lack of content.

 

Yet with VR hype deflating, games companies cooling on the tech and Hollywood hardly rushing to throw its riches at VR’s content problem, Magic Leap looks stuck having to seed compelling ‘experiences’ itself.

 

Hence needing lots more investor cash. And faith.
23/26

W was for Amazon gobbling Whole Foods

What doesn’t online giant Amazon already own? A whole lot of bricks and mortar shops. But that changed in 2017 when it shelled out $13.7BN to gobble up supermarket chain Whole Foods — bagging ~465 primely located physical stores and promptly slashing grocery prices, amping up competitive pressure on traditional supermarket giants.

 

Ecommerce’s undisputed champion spending to get bigger in offline retail cemented the sense that tech really has now come full circle — and is absolutely the mainstream.

 

But it also sparked calls for a congressional hearing to consider the ramifications for shoppers and workers.

 

 

And suggestions that a new antitrust definition might be needed in US law to respond to the economics of platform markets — which create incentives for a company to pursue growth over profits.

 

For now, though, Amazon got its way again.

 

 

And its business footprint got even bigger.
24/26

X was for iPhone X

Apple skipped a digit for its 2017 flagship iPhone — going straight from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X.

 

 

The new smartphone came with an unprecedented price-tag too, starting at $1k, making it the priciest iPhone ever.

 

 

So what did all the cash buy you? A Kinect-esque depth sensor unit on the front of the phone that powers user authentication via facial biometric instead of the usual iPhone fingerprint sensor. So bye-bye home button.

 

 

The sensor unit also supports tools for developers to make use of face-mapping and face-tracking in their iOS apps. And takes an infamous notch out of an otherwise near bezel-less display.

 

 

Apple’s shift to a facial biometric can seem a curious one as it invites a lot of controversy — by encouraging users to show their face to a camera to make use of the device. Privacy advocates were unimpressed.

 

 

On the flip side, the depth-sensing and face-tracking technology primes the pump for enhanced AR experiences on mobile and paves the way for more contextual computing — supporting features like a privacy wrapper for notifications until the camera identifies it’s the intended recipient looking.

What such custom coatings might mean for tech’s filter bubble problem, though, is an open question.
Advertisement
25/26

Y was for bye-bye Yahoo

Internet veteran Yahoo finally limped over the finish line with a $4.5BN sale to TechCrunch parent company AOL‘s parent company Verizon this year — and the two got squished together into a new ad media division, unfortunately christened: Oath. (Or ‘Oath colon’ (Oath:) to be brand exact.)

 

The merging was swiftly followed by the cutting: In all almost a fifth of global headcount got axed in 2017.

 

Sale aside, 2017 was also notable as the year Yahoo dropped more bad news about its security failures — by disclosing that a 2013 data breach had in fact probably affected 3BN accounts, not the round billion previously disclosed (See also: D was for Data breaches).

 

 

Departing CEO Marissa Mayer was even called before the Senate to answer questions about it — but still couldn’t explain how the intrusion happened.
26/26

Z was for Zombie IoT botnet threats

The Mirai botnet caused major Internet service outages in 2016. Early this year one of the creators of the zombie IoT botnet was unmasked, somewhat logically, as the founder of a DDOS protection service.

By the end of the year three individuals — Paras Jha, Josiah White and Dalton Norman — had pled guilty to charges relating to last year’s attack.

But threats to digital services from zombie IoT botnets clearly won’t end there.

And in 2017 security firm Checkpoint warned of a new storm brewing after discovering another massive IoT botnet — which they dubbed: IoTroop — which was exploiting weaknesses in wireless IP camera devices. And had already apparently infected over a million.

“Our research suggests we are now experiencing the calm before an even more powerful storm. The next cyber hurricane is about to come,” they warned.

SEE SLIDESHOW

42 women in tech who crushed it in 2017

by Connie Loizos
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP