Everything announced at Oculus’ Connect 4 VR conference
Standalone headsets, VR replacements for your computer monitor, and ways to share VR to the News Feed were highlights of today’s big Oculus conference. Click through or scroll down to get just the need-to-know info and GIFs from our in-depth coverage of Facebook’s vision for the future of virtual reality.
Oculus Go
Oculus Rift Permanent Price: $399
Oculus Dash
Customizable Oculus Home
Oculus For Business
Facebook Venues
Facebook 3D posts
Facebook Spaces Masks, Toys, 360 Live
VR-drawn Quillistrations
