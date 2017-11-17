Black Friday’s best tech bets

Thanksgiving is all about family, friends and gratefulness. The following day, on the other hand, is dedicated to rampant consumerism and generally attempting to not get trampled by a stampede of fellow deal seekers — the reason for the season, as the saying goes.

Writing about tech for a living means our inboxes have been bombarded by Black Friday deals over the past few weeks. Digging through all of the seasonal sales can be every bit as overwhelming as the shopping experience itself, so in honor of making your Thanksgiving weekend slightly less stressful than it has to be, here’s a roundup of some of the best tech deals you’ll find a week from today.

Amazon Echo Dot ($30)

As always, Amazon’s got a deluge of deals on its own electronics. The company’s offering $15 off the Fire TV Stick and $30 off various Kindle products. Given that the Echo line is likely to be one of the biggest sellers this holiday, let’s focus on that. The new Echo and Echo Plus have been discounted $20 and $30, respectively, with the Tap getting an even deeper $50 — which could signal the fact that the company is trying to clear out stock on the non-Echo-branded device. The Dot, meanwhile, gets a $20 discount, putting the most affordable Echo at $30.

Buy: Amazon Echo Dot 

Barnes & Noble Nook GlowLight 3 ($100)

Yes, Barnes & Noble is still making electronics. Rumors of the Nook’s death were apparently slightly exaggerated. Earlier this month, the bookseller surprised whatever portion of the tech audience is still paying attention to e-readers with the announcement of the Nook GlowLight 3. It’s a beefy and basic e-reader that runs $120, adding color temperature adjustments and bringing back the physical buttons. And for a few days only, it’s $100.

Buy: Nook GlowLight 3

DJI Spark ($499)

Even with the $100 discount, the tiny and fun Spark is still pretty pricey as far as holiday gifts go. But it’s undoubtedly one of DJI’s most user-friendly drones, even if it did manage to take a chunk out of our video producer’s finger during the testing process. Those looking to gift an even more serious video drone should check out DJI’s backpack-ready Mavic Pro, which also gets a limited-time $100 discount, making it $599.

Buy: DJI Spark

Hanson Robotics Professor Einstein ($159)

Einstein once famously said, “try not to become a man of success but rather try to become a man of value.” For a limited time, the strange, vaguely uncanny valley robotic version of the world’s most famous theoretical physicist is available for $40 off. The 12-inch toy features education games, a familiar face and white shock of hair that looks like it met the business end of an overzealous flat iron.

Buy: Hanson Robotics Professor Einstein 

LG V30 ($400 rebate with the purchase of another LG product)

LG’s been producing a lot of great under the radar handsets of late — a description that certainly applies to the V30. The flagship’s got a great screen and camera, and it’s getting a nice rebate for the holiday. Mind you, this one’s a bit less straightforward than others on the list. Essentially, the company’s giving consumers a $400 rebate if they pick up the handset in addition to another LG product, like a washing machine, TV or air purifier. Clean air, new phone — can’t lose.

Buy: LG V30.

Microsoft Xbox One S ($189)

Microsoft’s got a whole bunch of stuff on sale for the consumerist holiday, ranging from Surface Pros to Mixed Reality headsets. The company’s also offering some big discounts on gaming tech, with the Xbox One S now starting at $189 — which is apparently the console’s lowest price ever. No doubt the introduction of the 4K/VR-ready Xbox One X had a little something to do with that.

Buy: Microsoft Xbox One S

Roku Streaming Stick+ ($50)

Roku’s far from the only name in streaming these days, so every little bit helps. The company’s $70 Streaming Stick+ gets a $20 discount for a few days through the company’s site and participating retailers. Walmart shoppers will also see unspecified discounts on the company’s Express+ set top box.

Buy: Roku Streaming Stick+

Roli Lightpad Block ($50 cash back, plus a free case)

U.K.-based startup Roli is offering some decent discounts on their line of innovative music instruments, including rebates on the pricey Seaboard Rise keyboard and $50 cash back on the new Lightpad Block. The company’s also throwing in a free protective case for the light-up block, bringing the total savings closer to $90.

Buy: Roli Lightpad Block

Samsung 850 Pro 1TB Hard Drive ($400)

If you’re looking for a good deal on a Galaxy device, you’ll want to check out some alternate channels. Meanwhile, Samsung’s got a handful of Black Friday deals on monitors and SSD hard drives. The most notable of the bunch is probably the super-fast 850 Pro 1TB SSD, which gets a healthy $80 price cut for Black Friday.

Buy: Samsung 850 Pro 1TB Hard Drive

Sphero R2-D2 ($130, plus a free Force Band)

The smart toy startup is making Black Friday discounts almost across the board. Sphero’s Spider-Man and Lightning McQueen are both $50. Ditto for the company’s fun new R2-D2 toy, which, along with the rest of its Star Wars line, gets a free Force Band thrown in for good measure, letting users control the droids with hand gestures.

Buy: Sphero R2-D2

