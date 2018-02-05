Behind the scenes of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch day prep
SpaceX is launching its Falcon Heavy rocket tomorrow, and if it’s successful, it’ll be twice as powerful in terms of cargo capacity as its next closest active rival. That will help give SpaceX an edge in the growing private space race, and open up new opportunities in terms of potential clients, as well as set the stage for traveling to Mars.
The launch itself is happening on Tuesday, February 6 at 1:30 PM EST, weather permitting. The window lasts until 4 PM EST, however, so if conditions are good within that time the launch should go off as planned. There’s a backup window on February 7, which also starts at 1:30 PM EST, and we’ll be there live to watch it happen and report back all the news right here on TechCrunch.
Falcon Heavy with a red Model 3 en route
Framing the Falcon Heavy
Falcon Heavy upright
Falcon Heavy with scaffolding
Falcon Heavy and SpaceX
SpaceX Falcon Heavy on LC-39A
Base of Falcon Heavy
SpaceX Falcon Heavy with water tower
Falcon Heavy nose cone
Falcon Heavy upright
Falcon Heavy wide shot
SpaceX grid fins
Top of Falcon Heavy
SpaceX logo at rocket base
Falcon Heavy's concrete launch support
SpaceX Falcon Heavy
Floridian Sundogs
Photography is hard
Falcon Heavy base support structure
VAB and nest
Veanne packs it out
Let there be lights
Remotes of all stripes
Variety
Official SpaceX camera
SpaceX's cherry view
NASA VAB at Kennedy
TOP