A brief history of the epic battle over the fate of Qualcomm

A brief history of the epic battle over the fate of Qualcomm

The massive fight over the fate of Qualcomm, which chipmaker Broadcom seeks to acquire in the largest deal in technology effort, took another dramatic turn this afternoon when the Trump administration said it would block the deal.

The move is another chapter in a long story, a culmination of a lot of consolidation activity in the semiconductor space and months over jockeying over whether or not Broadcom would be able to complete a hostile bid for the U.S. chipmaker. Following an investigation by the CFIUS, BroadQual is officially on hold.

Let’s review the past few years and see how we got here.

The story starts back in 2015

Or, at least, it more or less does in May of 2015. Avago Technologies agreed to buy U.S.-based Broadcom in a deal worth $37 billion — the largest chip deal in the history of technology — as well as take the company’s name (though the stock ticker still remains AVGO). Avago CEO Hock Tan, known as a very aggressive dealmaker, took the first steps toward what would potentially be a consolidation of the fabless semiconductor industry amid a changing technology industry dominated by Apple and Google.

Still, Broadcom would be based in Singapore, which would lead to complications down the line.

Intel also made some big moves

Intel, too, would also end up playing a significant role in this story. Just a few months later in December, Intel said it would acquire Altera for $16.7 billion. Altera at the time was known for making what are called Field Programmable Gate Arrays, or FPGA, which is potentially Intel’s answer to the emergence of a new generation of chips geared toward AI operations that are far more efficient than the traditional CPU. Intel at its heart is an x86 shop, but would show up down the line in this scuffle in dramatic fashion.

Qualcomm then made a massive bid for NXP

In October 2016, Qualcomm said it would buy NXP Semiconductors for $47 billion. It was another step toward an increasingly consolidated semiconductor industry, especially as Qualcomm looked for ways to tap new technologies like autonomous vehicles and other devices that require onboard modems.

Broadcom picks up Brocade

Broadcom made another huge acquisition in November 2016, just a month later, this time buying Brocade for $5.9 billion. Brocade specialized in data and storage networking products, though Broadcom said it would sell the networking business, which would have put it in direct competition with major networking companies like Cisco.

The acquisition of Brocade took more than a year to finally finish up, and in November last year, Broadcom laid off around 300 people.

Obama blocked an acquisition by a Chinese company at the end of 2016

At the tail end of his tenure, former president Barack Obama blocked a bid by a Chinese firm for semiconductor firm Aixtron, a German company with assets in the United States, in December 2016. It came at the recommendation of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S, or CFIUS, which would end up playing a big part in the Broadcom/Qualcomm deal about a year later.

Nevertheless, it was clear that there was a lot of consolidation brewing in the semi industry — and foreign players were very interested.

Apple hit Qualcomm with a massive lawsuit

In January of 2017, Apple filed a $1 billion lawsuit against Qualcomm which basically amounted to overcharging for chips and failing to pay rebates. This battle would go back and forth and become a massive point of contention for Qualcomm, which had a longstanding relationship with Apple — one that clearly wasn’t a very rosy one.

“The reason that we’re pursuing this is that Qualcomm‘s trying to charge Apple a percentage of the total iPhone value, and they do some really great work around standards-essential patents, but it’s one small part of what an iPhone is,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said regarding the legal battle on the company’s second-quarter earnings call last year. “It’s not — it has nothing to do with the display or the Touch ID or a gazillion other innovations that Apple has done. And so we don’t think that’s right. And so we’re taking a principled stand on it, and we strongly believe we’re in the right. And I’m sure they believe that they are, and that’s what courts are for. And we’ll let it go with that.”

The battle reportedly was on its way to the actual hardware

Things only got worse for Qualcomm from here. As the battle continued to escalate, multiple reports suggested that Apple devices might not include Qualcomm components in the future.

This would be a massive blow to Qualcomm, which relies on smartphone makers to continue to use its hardware. Qualcomm’s shares took a hit as a result of the reports that came out in October last year.

Then, it happened

On November 6, 2017, Broadcom announced it would offer $70 per share for Qualcomm, which at the time amounted to around $130 billion (these prices go up and down). Broadcom would offer Qualcomm shareholders $60 in cash per share, as well as $10 in stock, making it the single-largest deal in technology ever.

It also would pave the way to a massive consolidation of the semiconductor industry, especially as the industry gradually moves toward the implementation of 5G wireless technology. It also offered and opportunity for Tan, the aggressive dealmaker, to come in and look to reshape the U.S.-based chipmaker — and the industry as a whole.

Qualcomm rejected the offer a little more than a week later.

Things started moving fast after that, with Broadcom upping its bid for Qualcomm

On February, Broadcom then increased its bid for Qualcomm up to $121 billion. Tan was set on getting the deal done, which would combine two of the largest fabless chip makers into a single unit that could potentially deal with any upcoming moves by Apple or others that would disrupt its business.

Qualcom rejected that deal, too, just days after the company made the bid.

Qualcomm tried to accelerate its acquisition of NXP

In February, Qualcomm upped its bid for NXP, which would now value the deal at $44 billion instead of $38 billion. With the pending dramatic move coming from Broadcom, it was clear Qualcomm wanted to get the NXP deal done as fast as possible.

The move didn't please Broadcom, which lowered its bid for Qualcomm

Following that move, Broadcom cut the offer price for Qualcomm down to around $117 billion. It’s still the largest deal in tech ever, but the two companies clearly had very different ideas of how the sum of Qualcomm and NXP should be value.

Qualcomm then pushed back its shareholder meeting

Citing a regulatory investigation by the CFIUS, Qualcomm said it would delay its shareholder meeting for at least 30 days, just days before it was scheduled to take place in San Diego. You could call the timing either fortuitous or strategic on Qualcomm’s end, but either way, it was a signal of increasing uncertainty over whether the largest deal in tech would actually get done — especially during the Trump administration.

Qualcomm made some big changes to its board

Just days after the delay of the shareholder meeting, Qualcomm announced that it would be making significant changes to its board of directors — namely that its chairman Paul Jacobs would be stepping down as executive chairman while remaining a director. It also named a new independent director.

It’s a process companies will sometimes run in order to show shareholders that they are ready to make drastic moves in the face of hostile takeovers. Saying it was done with “engagement theater,” Broadcom was ready to take the deal directly to shareholders, which meant Qualcomm had to start doing something to show its shareholders it could make the argument that Broadcom undervalued it.

14/15

Intel reportedly mulled a massive defensive move to buy Broadcom

Remember when we mentioned Intel? Here’s where they come back in: shortly after all this, the Wall Street Journal reported that Intel was considering a number of defensive moves to head off BroadQual, including a drastic maneuver that would involve a bid for Broadcom itself.

Intel, looking to maintain a substantial hold in developing technology for mobile devices, clearly saw a huge pending threat from BroadQual, as well as an opportunity to gain ground as Apple and Qualcomm continue to duke it out. Should Broadcom end up acquiring Qualcomm, it might end up altering the calculus of the ecosystem regarding Qualcomm’s battle with Apple.

The Trump administration delivered its verdict, a resounding no

After a lot of scrutiny as to whether the deal would go through — whether from shareholders, moves by both companies, or the pending investigation by the CFIUS — the Trump administration finally announced today that it would block the deal, as well as any that might end up at its scale. Broadcom said it would advance its move to the United States to shortly before the Qualcomm shareholder meeting, but it’s not clear if that will be enough to get the deal done.

That has put the brakes on the BroadQual deal for now, and may have lasting implications as to how foreign governments are able to acquire assets in the United States.

