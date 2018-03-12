A brief history of the epic battle over the fate of Qualcomm
The massive fight over the fate of Qualcomm, which chipmaker Broadcom seeks to acquire in the largest deal in technology effort, took another dramatic turn this afternoon when the Trump administration said it would block the deal.
The move is another chapter in a long story, a culmination of a lot of consolidation activity in the semiconductor space and months over jockeying over whether or not Broadcom would be able to complete a hostile bid for the U.S. chipmaker. Following an investigation by the CFIUS, BroadQual is officially on hold.
Let’s review the past few years and see how we got here.
The story starts back in 2015
Intel also made some big moves
Qualcomm then made a massive bid for NXP
Broadcom picks up Brocade
Obama blocked an acquisition by a Chinese company at the end of 2016
Apple hit Qualcomm with a massive lawsuit
The battle reportedly was on its way to the actual hardware
Then, it happened
Things started moving fast after that, with Broadcom upping its bid for Qualcomm
Qualcomm tried to accelerate its acquisition of NXP
The move didn't please Broadcom, which lowered its bid for Qualcomm
Qualcomm then pushed back its shareholder meeting
Qualcomm made some big changes to its board
Intel reportedly mulled a massive defensive move to buy Broadcom
The Trump administration delivered its verdict, a resounding no
