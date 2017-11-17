15 awesome gifts for your awesome Mom and Dad

Welcome to the 2017 TechCrunch Holiday Gift Guide! We check out a lot of really cool stuff here at TechCrunch, so we figured we ought to put that experience to good use and help you get your holiday shopping done quickly. This is our first guide of the year, but we’ll have many more rolling out over the coming weeks… so check back often!

It’s that time again! It’s time to sit down, bust out the wallet and figure out what the heck you’re getting your parents for Christmas.

This year we focused on the practical — the things they’ll still be using next December. No gimmicks, no junk — just solid, useful gifts that Mom and/or Dad will be thrilled to get.

Tap that right arrow to get started, or, if you’re on mobile, just scroll.