Gadgets
Apple debuts iMac Pro with beefy specs, real ports, $5K starting price
Hardcore Mac fans may have had their fingers crossed for the return of the Mac Pro, but an extra “i” slipped in there somehow, and Apple instead has… Read More
Apple introduces iOS 11
iOS 11 was the least surprising announcement of WWDC. Apple has announced new versions of its mobile operating system at its developer conference for years. Read More
Hardware
Apple’s new iMacs are now powerful enough to support VR
Apple just refreshed their iMac line, and while the external design will stay the same, the company has put a ton of effort into refreshing the insides to make… Read More
Advertising Tech
Apple adds a tracker blocker to desktop Safari
No one likes being stalked around the Internet by ads for something they once looked at or have previously bought. And Apple has noticed this — so… Read More
Apple announces watchOS 4 with a Siri watchface, better coaching & more
Apple’s Kevin Lynch came on stage this morning at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference to introduce the next version of Apple’s smartwatch… Read More
Developer
Apple announces macOS High Sierra
Apple today announced the next version of macOS, the desktop operating system you probably still refer to as OS X. Version 10.13 will carry the name… Read More
Advertising Tech
Apple adds auto-play video blocking to desktop Safari
Hate it when sites blast you with auto-play video? Well Apple is swooping in to fight this scourge with the addition of an auto-play video blocking feature to… Read More
Apps
Apple Watch will sync with your treadmill to share workout data
Apple introduced WatchOS 4, the newest iteration of the operating system that powers Apple Watch today at WWDC. There was a big focus on health, with new… Read More
Amazon’s Prime Video app is coming to Apple TV
Confirming an earlier report, Apple kicked off its Worldwide Developer Conference this morning with an announcement that Amazon’s Prime Video would now… Read More
Events
Live from Apple’s WWDC 2017 Keynote
It’s time, Apple fans. It’s Day 1 of Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference — which, in turn, means it’s time for Apple to debut… Read More