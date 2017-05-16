-
Augmented Reality
Google’s Seurat for mobile VR means you can finally truly step into Star Wars
At Google's I/O developer event on Thursday, the company revealed Seurat, a new tool that allows for rendering of very high resolution immersive content…
Augmented Reality
Chrome is coming to augmented reality and Google Daydream
At Google I/O today the company chatted a bit about what's next for Daydream as it preps the next update, codenamed "2.0 Euphrates." The big…
Soon you’ll be able to voice chat with YouTube commenters in VR
Have you ever wanted to come face-to-face with YouTube commenters? Yeah, me neither. Nevertheless! Today, Google announced that instead of adding text comments…
Google I/O 2017 VR keynote live blog
We're here at day two of Google I/O 2017, and the show starts with a keynote specific to Google's work in VR, led by its head of virtual reality and…
Events
Watch Google’s I/O 2017 VR keynote right here
Google's main keynote for its I/O developer conference happened yesterday, but the event isn't over yet. Far from it. Today, the company is hosting…
Google will now let users pay with any card they have on file, not just those saved in Android Pay
Google is today making it easier for users to make payments within third-party apps and mobile website, as well as in Google Assistant, when they're out…
App developers can now advertise on the Google Play homepage and app listing pages
Google announced today a change to its Google Play platform that will allow app makers to now place ads on the Google Play home page and app listing pages.
Developer
Google’s Play Console now gives developers more data about their apps before and after launch
The Google Play Console, Google's main tool for helping developers manage their Android applications in its store from beta to retirement, is getting a…
Developer
Google Firebase gets Fabric integration, better analytics and an alpha program
Google today announced a slew of updates to its Firebase app platform that touch many of the service's core features (or will do so in the near future).
Developer
Google’s Instant Apps are now generally available to all Android developers
With Instant Apps, Google is trying to bridge the worlds of web and native apps by making native apps — even those you haven't installed on your…