Gadgets
Sony CES 2018 live blog
For Sony, CES is a show of sheer, brute force. It’s all about a big, flashy showing from a consumer electronics giant. And unlike big competitors like… Read More
Security
Qualcomm president: Spectre/Meltdown are ‘not an area of concern for us’
During a press conference at CES, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon announced a number of new partnerships and products. He also was asked about the Spectre/Meltdown… Read More
Gadgets
Oculus partners with Xiaomi to launch the Oculus Go and Mi VR Standalone
Facebook VP of VR Hugo Barra made a surprise announcement during Qualcomm’s press conference at CES. Barra previously led Xiaomi’s international… Read More
Samsung gets into digital whiteboards with the $2700 Flip
Digital whiteboards are a curiously popular project for big companies to dabble with lately. It’s one of those things companies build because they can… Read More
Artificial Intelligence
Udacity and Baidu offer free intro course for Apollo self-driving platform
Onstage at Baidu’s CES 2018 press conference today, Baidu COO Qi Liu was joined by Udacity founder Sebastian Thrun to announce a new collaboration between… Read More
Hardware
Qualcomm shows off a chip for the next generation of Bluetooth earbuds
Between ARM-powered PCs, standalone VR headsets and the abundance of smart assistants, Qualcomm’s got its fingerprints everywhere at this CES. At a press… Read More
Hardware
Samsung will add Bixby to its 2018 smart TVs
Samsung’s Bixby — the company’s answer to Siri and Google Assistant and the like — got off to a bit of a rocky start when it launched… Read More
Automotive
Baidu teams with US paratransit agency on LA self-driving pilot
Baidu’s rolling out a new autonomous driving pilot in the U.S. under its Baidu USA division, working in partnership with Access Services, a paratransit… Read More
Baidu and AMI launch Southeast Asia joint venture and $200M fund
Baidu teamed up with Asia Mobility Industries to launch a new Singapore-based mobility venture fund, called “Apollo Southeast Asia.” This will also… Read More
Automotive
Baidu debuts Apollo 2.0, its latest open self-driving platform
China’s Baidu revealed a major update to its Apollo autonomous driving platform at CES 2018 today, including support for new computing platforms, new… Read More