After a successful unveiling at CES, Rabbit is letting journalists try out the R1 — a small orange gadget with an AI-powered voice interface. This comes just weeks after the launch of the Humane Ai Pin, which is similarly pitched as a new kind of mobile device with AI at its center.

While we’re still waiting on in-depth reviews (as opposed to an initial hands-on) of the R1, there are some pretty clear differences between the two devices.

Most noticeably, the Ai Pin is screen-less, relying instead on a voice interface and projector, while the R1 has a 2.88 inch screen (though it’s meant to be used for much more than typing in your WiFi password). And while the AI pin costs $699, plus a $24 monthly subscription, the R1 is just $199. Both, according to TechCrunch’s Brian Heater, show the value of good industrial design.

It sounds like neither the Ai Pin (which got some truly scathing reviews) nor the R1 makes a fully convincing case that it’s time to replace our smartphones — or that AI chatbots are the best way to get information from the internet. But if nothing else, it’s exciting that the hardware industry feels wide open again. Press play, then let us know if you’re playing to try either the R1 or the Ai Pin!