Speaker applications close tomorrow for TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

Hurry up! Our Call for Content ends tomorrow, April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. If you’re a startup expert eager to lead a session at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 28-30, now’s the time to apply!

Submit your proposal to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 before the deadline.

Your topic should empower startup founders, builders, and entrepreneurs to advance their businesses. Select the format that best fits your subject (or both!):

Breakout Session: Present a 30-minute talk followed by a 20-minute Q&A, reaching up to 100 attendees.

Present a 30-minute talk followed by a 20-minute Q&A, reaching up to 100 attendees. Roundtable Discussion: Lead a 30-minute interactive conversation with up to 25 participants, fostering organic dialogue.

Our team carefully reviews each application, selecting finalists for the Audience Choice vote. Top-voted sessions will secure a spot at Disrupt.

Seize this opportunity to support early-stage startup founders and boost your industry expert status.

Don’t miss out — apply now!