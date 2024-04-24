Reddit is making it easier to navigate conversations on its mobile apps

Reddit is rolling out a few new updates to its iOS and Android apps to make it easier for people to locate and take part in conversations on the platform. The company announced on Wednesday that it’s launching a new unified media player, along with instant comment loading and a direct shortcut to conversations. Given that a large part of Reddit’s appeal is based on its ability to foster conversations across numerous topics, it makes sense for the platform to take a conversation-first approach to its mobile apps.

In a bid to create a more seamless flow across post types on Reddit, the company is introducing a unified media player that users can swipe through to look at the comments and see new content. Users can access the new media player by clicking on an image or video. Reddit says conversations can’t flow easily if the way to get to them differs by post type, which is why it’s launching consistent conversation navigation across post types.

Plus, now when users click on the comments button on a post in feed, they will be taken directly to the top of the comments. In the past, users had to scroll through the post page to reach the comments. Reddit also introduced a context bar that sticks to the top of the page, allowing users to return to the post or dive into the content with a single tap.

The launch of the updates comes a week after Reddit CPO Pali Bhat told TechCrunch that the company’s product roadmap includes faster loading times, additional tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature.