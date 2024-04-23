Apple’s next iPad event is May 7

Apple just dropped an invite for its next event. Scheduled for May 7, the “Let Loose” presentation appears to be happening exclusively online — something that became standard fare for the company during the pandemic. Over the last couple of years, however, Apple has returned to in-person events, including WWDC, which kicks off in Cupertino on June 10.

If this one is, indeed, online only, it’s likely to be on the smaller side, focusing on one or two select products. The company is no doubt saving some bigger news for its developer conference, happening almost exactly a month later.

The artwork features a prominent image of a hand holding an Apple Pencil, accompanied by the apparently handwritten tagline, “Let Loose.” We’re way overdue for a new iPad or four, as the company hasn’t updated the tablet line since 2022. M2 and M3 chips are strong possibilities, heading to the iPad Pro and iPad Air models, respectively.

As for the Pencil, this month’s early iOS 17.5 beta includes a reference to a “squeeze” feature for the upcoming fourth-generation version of Apple’s stylus. Other rumored upgrades include an updated version of the Pro’s Magic Keyboard case.

The event kicks off May 7 at 7 a.m. PT. Stay tuned to TechCrunch for more info.