Peak XV’s Piyush Gupta is leaving firm to start own secondary-focused VC fund The two are parting ways on cordial terms, two sources tell TechCrunch exclusively

Piyush Gupta, one of the operating leaders at Peak XV Partners, is leaving the firm at the end of this month to start his own fund, four people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

Gupta joined Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India & SEA, in 2017, leading the influential venture firm’s strategic development team. Before joining Peak XV, he focused on similar things – mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs – at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank for more than a decade.

Gupta didn’t serve as an investing partner at Peak XV, but he played an important role at some of its programs, including Pitstop, where investors from across the globe liaison with Peak XV’s portfolio startups each year.

According to a source familiar with the matter, news of Gupta’s departure was relayed by Peak XV Partners to its limited partners at its annual gathering last month, where the fund also unveiled plans to launch a perpetual fund that will be bankrolled by its investment partners and extended team.

The two are parting ways on cordial terms, two people familiar with the matter said. Gupta plans to launch a secondary-focused fund, and Peak XV intends to work closely with him to facilitate transactions at its portfolio firms.

Peak XV declined to comment and Gupta didn’t respond to a text.

Secondary transactions are on the rise in India. Peak XV itself has seen some exits — Pine Labs, K12 — through secondary transactions in the past two years.

SentinelOne acquired PingSafe, an early-stage startup in India, earlier this year for more than $100 million, TechCrunch reported earlier. PingSafe, which counted Peak XV’s Surge among its backers, had raised less than $4 million before the acquisition deal.