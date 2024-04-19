Harvard’s startup whisperer, Peter Gladstone, reveals secrets to validating consumer demand at TechCrunch Early Stage

Validating consumer demand is a crucial step for any startup, and TechCrunch Early Stage is offering a golden opportunity to learn how to do it right. Peter Gladstone, senior adviser for startups at Harvard Innovation Labs, is set to lead an engaging roundtable titled “Validating Consumer Demand: How to Make the Most of Your Expertise.” With decades of experience as an entrepreneur, marketer, and investor, Gladstone brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. Having served as the former head of innovation for Boston Beer Company and Gillette, he’s well-versed in navigating the complexities of bringing products to market.

In this workshop, Gladstone will guide founders on how to leverage their expertise to understand and solve consumer problems effectively. With hands-on advice and practical strategies, attendees can expect to gain insights into testing solutions, refining product development processes, and ultimately validating consumer demand. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to fine-tune your approach, this session promises to offer invaluable guidance for founders at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.

Peter Gladstone’s extensive background includes founding successful ventures such as Mass Hole Donuts and BladeLife, as well as serving as a senior adviser for numerous Boston-based startups. At the Harvard Innovation Labs, he leads programming and mentoring for student-led ventures, helping them navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship. With a BA from Brandeis University and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, Gladstone’s expertise is grounded in both academic rigor and real-world experience.

For founders eager to validate their ideas and drive meaningful consumer engagement, this workshop is a must-attend event at TechCrunch Early Stage. By learning from Peter Gladstone’s insights and experiences, you’ll be equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to make the most of your expertise and build products that resonate with your target audience. Secure your spot today and take the first step toward turning your startup vision into a thriving reality.