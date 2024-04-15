OpenAI plans new Tokyo office, Tesla lays offs thousands

It’s only Monday morning, but it already feels like Thursday given the sheer amount of news that’s flowing in.
We have two critical headlines for you today:
- OpenAI is planning to open an office in Tokyo and launch a new GPT-4 model for the Japanese language. The U.S., EU, and China are all racing for leadership in AI, and OpenAI’s foray into Japan could expand the list of leading blocs and nations.
- Tesla is cutting more than 10% of its total global workforce. CEO Elon Musk told employees in an internal email that the cuts were aimed at eliminating role duplications, but the company has been seeing its sales start to slow down, and some concern around waning demand for EVs could be playing a part in the decision to slash costs.
There’s lots more going on: The price ranges for Rubrik’s IPO have been leaked; ShareChat has suffered a valuation
beheading haircut, and global smartphone sales are picking up again. Hit play to catch up on what’s going to be the talk of Tech Twitter this week:
