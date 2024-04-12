Spotify is developing tools that would let users remix songs, screenshots show

Spotify is working on mixing tools that would allow users to remix songs on the streaming service, according to screenshots captured by tech veteran and app researcher Chris Messina. While music aficionados use software like Adobe Audition or Ableton Live to create mixes of their favorite songs, the new capabilities would allow people to do so directly in Spotify. The screenshots indicate that the mixing tools would be available under a new “Music Pro” premium subscription tier. The news was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, whose sources say discussions about the tools are early and that licensing agreements have not been worked out yet.

A Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch that the company constantly explores ideas to improve its product offerings and offer value to its users, but that it won’t comment on speculation around new features.

In the screenshots shared with TechCrunch, the app’s code references different mixing tools that would enable users to “flex their DJ skills with different transition styles to create the ultimate mix.”

The tools would also let users “set the tempo range for your mix and “set the vibe for your mix” by filtering by “genres, moods, activities, and more.” The code suggests that users would be able to create remixes of songs to fit a certain scenario. In theory, you could create an upbeat, sped-up version of a slower song to create a remix to listen to while working out.

The code suggests users could leverage a mixing tool that “quickly blends in the next track to keep the energy going.” Another tool “maximizes overlap for layered and immersive blend of tracks,” while a different one “instantly switches from one track to another for high impact.”

In addition, users could “insert” and “edit” transitions between tracks.” Users could also decrease or increase BMP (beats per minute) and “danceability.”

It appears that the mixing tools wouldn’t just be targeted toward users who already have experience mixing songs. The code references a tool that “automatically reorders your mix by sequencing tracks with a similar key, tempo, and style together,” while another lets users “choose how to order your mix, or select auto order to have Spotify sequence it for you.” These lines of code suggest Spotify would help users create their perfect mix, even if it’s their first time doing so, with the help of automated tools.

While traditional user-created remixes that are uploaded to streaming platforms or social media don’t generate revenue for artists, Spotify’s mixing capabilities would likely allow musicians to earn money from remixes that are tied to their original tracks. Since fanmade remixes are often altered to the point that they aren’t flagged for copyright violations, Spotify is filled with unofficial remixes with millions of streams. While Spotify’s mixing tools can’t get rid of this issue altogether, they could help remedy it to a certain extent.

It’s not surprising that Spotify is developing mixing tools, especially as sped-up songs and mashups are having a moment thanks to TikTok. According to TikTok’s 2023 year-end report, the most popular songs on the app were sped-up remixes of songs.

The trend of sped-up songs has become so popular that artists are seeking to cash in on it. For instance, after a fan-made sped-up remix of SZA’s song “Kill Bill” was being used across TikTok, she released an official sped-up version of the song. Other artists like Lana Del Ray and The Cab have also released official sped-up versions of their songs in order to get people to listen to their official tracks, instead of fanmade versions.

As with any other feature in development, it’s unknown if or when Spotify plans to launch the mixing tools.