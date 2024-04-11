The complete TC Early Stage 2024 agenda is here!

We’re excited to reveal the complete agenda, packed with keynote stage speakers and interactive roundtable sessions. From fundraising insights to growth strategies, join us as we navigate the startup landscape together at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 on April 25 in Boston.
The Agenda
Women in Tech Sunrise Breakfast: How AI Is Impacting Founders
- Lily Lyman, Partner, Underscore VC
- Rudina Seseri, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
- Milo Werner, General Partner, Engine Ventures
Selecting the Right Accelerator or Incubator
- Emily Knight, President, The Engine Accelerator
The Ins and Outs of Seed Funding — Roundtable
Sponsored by: Latham & Watkins LLP
- Spencer Ricks, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP
- Naomi Smith, Associate, Latham & Watkins LLP
- Dan Hoffman, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP
- Stephen Ranere, Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP
Adapt & Thrive: Mastering the Chameleon Mindset — Roundtable
Sponsored by: Prepare 4 VC
- Christopher Dube, Chief Innovation Officer, Prepare 4 VC
- Jason Kraus, CEO, Prepare 4 VC
Preparing to Raise: Cap Table Best Practices to Help You Close Fast
Sponsored by Fidelity Private Shares
- Kristen Craft, Vice President and Business Partner Manager, Fidelity Private Shares
- Laura Stoffel, Partner, Gunderson Dettmer
- Melissa Withers, Founder and Managing Partner, RevUp Capital
Exiting via M&A: What Acquirers Are Looking for and How You Can Prepare for a Successful Acquisition — Roundtable
- Dana Louie, Senior Manager, Corporate Development, HubSpot
Grabbing Investors’ Attention in a Competitive Market: Tips for Early-Stage Startups — Roundtable
- Sergey Gribov, Partner, Flint Capital
From Inception to Cash: How I Wandered into an Idea and Jump-Started a Company
Sponsored by HomeHQ.ai
- Oliver Palnau, Co-founder & CEO, HomeHQ.ai
- Vinny Romano, Co-founder and COO, HomeHQ.ai
Archetypes for Product-Market Fit
- Jess Lee, Partner, Sequoia
PR 101 for Founders: Branding Strategies to Win Over Investors, Customers and Partners — Roundtable
- Edith Yeung, General Partner, Race Capital
Never Raise VC Money (and How to Keep More of Your company if You Do) — Roundtable
- Jake Cohen, Partner, Vinyl Capital
How to Build an MVP and Navigate the Startup-Industrial Complex
- James Currier, General Partner, NFX
Building the Investor Relationships You Need — Before You Need Them and in the Right Way
- Lily Lyman, Partner, Underscore VC
Product Myth Buster: The (Actual) Right Time to Hire a Product Leader as an Early-Stage Company — Roundtable
- Rachel Weston Rowell, SVP, Onsite Product & Tech Center of Excellence, Insight Partners
Scaling Through Chaos: The Art & Science of GTM
- Paris Heymann, Partner, Index Ventures
How to Raise Money and Come Out Alive
- Tom Blomfield, Group Partner, Y Combinator
Getting to Series A: Common Pitfalls to Avoid as a Founder
- Alex Kayyal, Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners
Hard Tech for Early-Stage Founders: HAX Invests in Startups Solving the Hardest Problems in Climate, Industrial Independence, and Healthcare
Sponsored by HAX
- Susan Schofer, SOSV Partner and HAX Chief Science Officer, HAX
- Sabriya Stukes, SOSV Partner and IndieBio Chief Science Officer, SOSV
- Duncan Turner, SOSV General Partner and Managing Director of HAX
How to Intelligently Calculate Your TAM and Wow Investors
- Tobi Coker, Deal Partner, Felicis
- Julia Neagu, Co-founder and CEO, Quotient AI
- Nabiha Saklayen, Co-founder and CEO, Cellino
How to Evolve Your Tech and Staff Strategies for Future Rounds
Sponsored by Sand Technologies
- Brad Stanton, Managing Director, Sand Technologies
Early-Stage Fundraising: Convertible Notes, SAFE and Series Seed Financing
- Rebecca Lee Whiting, Founder and Fractional General Counsel, Epigram Legal P.C.
The VC Pitch Blueprint: Strategies for Success
- Sara Choi, Partner, Wing Venture Capital
Racing the Clock to $1M In ARR: Best Practices for Learning Fast from Launch Partners
- Rudina Seseri, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
Finance Fundamentals Before Your First Finance Hire: A Founder’s Guide to Navigating Early Financial Decisions
- Dan Kang, VP of Finance, Mercury
So You Think You Can Pitch?
- Paris Heymann, Partner, Index Ventures
- Rachel Weston Rowell, SVP, Onsite Product and Tech Center of Excellence, Insight Partners
- Edith Yeung, General Partner, Race Capital