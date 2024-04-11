OpenAI makes ChatGPT ‘more direct, less verbose’

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s viral AI-powered chatbot, just got a big upgrade.

OpenAI announced today that premium ChatGPT users — customers paying for ChatGPT Plus, Team or Enterprise — can now leveraged an updated and enhanced version of GPT-4 Turbo, one of the models that powers the conversational ChatGPT experience.

This new model (“gpt-4-turbo-2024-04-09”) brings with it improvements in writing, math, logical reasoning and coding, OpenAI claims, as well as a more up-to-date knowledge base. It was trained on publicly available data up to December 2023, in contrast to the previous edition of GPT-4 Turbo available in ChatGPT, which had an April 2023 cut-off.

“When writing with ChatGPT [with the new GPT-4 Turbo], responses will be more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language,” OpenAI writes in a post on X.

Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.

The ChatGPT update — which follows the GA launch on Tuesday of new models in OpenAI’s API, notably GPT-4 Turbo with Vision, which adds image understanding capabilities to the normally-text-only GPT-4 Turbo — arrives after an unflattering week for OpenAI.

Reporting from The Intercept revealed that Microsoft pitched OpenAI’s DALL-E text-to-image model as a battlefield tool for the U.S. military. And, according to a piece in The Information, OpenAI recently fired two researchers — including an ally of chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who was among those who pushed for the ouster of CEO Sam Altman late last year — for allegedly leaking information.