Roku’s Pro Series TVs are now available

Announced earlier this year, Roku revealed today that its Pro Series TVs, the lineup of high-end televisions, are now available for purchase in the U.S.

Starting today, Roku Pro Series TVs are being sold at Best Buy stores and online. There are three sizes to choose from—55, 65, and 75 inches— with prices running from $899 to $1699.

Compared the first Roku-branded smart TVs — the Select and Plus Series — the Pro Series has a slimmer design that can be flush mounted to the wall. (Roku also sells a Wall Mount Kit for $100.) Audio has also been enhanced thanks to new side-firing speakers that provide improved sound clarity, spatial effects, and deeper bass. Like the Roku Plus TVs, the Pro Series has HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for a cinematic viewing experience, as well as 4K QLED displays and local dimming.

In addition to the Pro Series launch, Roku announced new software updates coming to all Roku TVs that aim to enhance the viewing experience.

The most notable feature is “Smart Picture,” which uses AI and machine learning to automatically adjust picture quality based on content. For instance, when watching a basketball game, the Roku TV recognizes it as sports content and selects Sports mode, adjusting the brightness and colors to provide the best experience.

“Think of Roku as the Smart TV assistant that automatically selects the best picture mode for you,” Lei Yu, a product lead at Roku, explained during a demo briefing with the press last week.

Smart Picture mode is on by default, however, you can adjust the preferences in settings. For example, you can tell it to automatically adjust the contrast when watching movies.

Roku also introduced “Backdrops,” a decorative background to replace the boring home screen on your television. You can choose from a variety of art pieces as well as upload a collection of your favorite family photos.

In the coming months, Smart Picture and Backdrops will launch on all Roku TV models in the U.S.

Other upgrades to the Roku TV experience include rolling out IMDb ratings and trailers within the details page of a TV show or movie. Plus, a smarter Save Lists feature, with new badges on the upper right-hand corner of titles to indicate price drops or new episodes or seasons.

Lastly, Roku unveiled details about its second edition Voice Remote Pro, such as a bigger battery and USB-C charging. It’s the first Roku remote to have motion-activated backlit buttons.

There are also two new buttons: a Live TV Guide button to quickly jump to over 400 free live, linear channels, local news, and live sports, and a programmable shortcut button that you can program to access search, connect Bluetooth headphones, or turn on your favorite channel.

The new remote is included with the Pro Series, which has a dedicated remote finder button on the side of the TV. It’s also available as a standalone accessory for $30. The remote will become available at other major retailers in the coming months.