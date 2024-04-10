HomeHQ.ai founders illuminate the path from idea to success at TC Early Stage 2024

Anticipation is building for TechCrunch Early Stage 2024, where industry leaders and budding entrepreneurs alike are eagerly awaiting a bevy of startup-focused sessions.

We’re excited to highlight HomeHQ.ai‘s partner session, “From Inception to Cash: How I Wandered into an Idea and Jumpstarted a Company.” This session promises to provide invaluable insights into the entrepreneurial journey, led by Oliver Palnau, co-founder and CEO, and Vinny Romano, co-founder and COO of HomeHQ.ai.

Attendees can expect to be inspired by Oliver Palnau’s entrepreneurial journey, which began at the age of 23 with his venture into the real estate market. From flipping houses to exploring robotics, Oliver’s story is one of innovation and practicality, grounded in his desire to revolutionize industries through the application of AI. Together with Romano, whose expertise in digital media and analytics brings a data-driven approach to HomeHQ.ai, they have crafted an innovative AI tool for real estate agents.

During the session, Palnau and Romano will detail how to ignite interest from customers and investors, build a minimum viable product (MVP), raise initial capital, and assemble a winning team. Attendees will leave the session empowered and equipped with practical advice to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys with confidence and determination.

We can’t wait for this session and all the other early stage–focused content at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024. Have you booked your ticket yet? Grab yours now before prices go up at the door.