A $60M venture fund with a twist, and more startup-on-startup acquisitions

Ah, spring has sprung here in the Northeast United States, and it’s not only flowers that are blooming. No, startup-on-startup deals are the crop this season!

Today on Equity’s startup-focused Wednesday show, we dug into the Multiverse-Searchlight deal, which reminded us of the Wonderschool-Early Day transaction that we covered on the show a few weeks ago.

We also talked about the latest Guesty round, which was both large and interesting; the Monad Labs transaction that led to us trying to explain the difference between L1 and L2 blockchains; and Cyera’s quick recent megaround. Startup Land is feeling quite busy and high-dollar again, and that’s a lot of fun!

We wrapped up the show with a cool discussion of this new venture capital fund that’s targeting growth-rounds in Africa.

Equity will be back on Friday to review the week’s headlines, so stay tuned!

