The Complete Side Events Lineup At TC Early Stage 2024

Get ready to amplify your Early Stage 2024 experience with the electrifying lineup of Side Events taking Boston by storm during the week of April 22–28.
As the countdown to TechCrunch Early Stage begins, we’re thrilled to share our Side Events lineup to foster meaningful connections within the vibrant Boston tech community. Whether you’re a seasoned industry pro or a budding entrepreneur, our Side Events promise an unforgettable week filled with networking opportunities, innovation showcases, and engaging conversations. So mark your calendars, secure your spot, and dive into the excitement of Early Stage Week like never before!
Quick Side Event Disclaimers:
- Registering/RSVPing to a Side Event does not grant you access/ticket/badge to the main Early Stage 2024 conference on April 25.
- Each event is organized and operated solely by a host (i.e., not Yahoo Inc. or any of its affiliates or brands, including TechCrunch).
- Attendance is 18+ minimum and some venues are 21+ only.
- Side Events are open to the public unless specified.
- Please register/RSVP for any of the Side Events you want to attend.
Early Stage 2024 Side Events schedule
TechCrunch Early Stage Happy Hour
Hosted By: Descope
Time: April 25, 6pm to 9pm
Description: Join us for an after-hours TechCrunch Early Stage Founders Happy Hour. Let’s raise a glass to innovation and disrupt together!
Register
Smart Contract Driven Development
Hosted By: Rezoomex
Time: April 26, 9am to 1pm
Description: Join our invaluable 4-hour workshop aimed at early-stage startups looking to quickly develop end-user-ready products. Founders will learn how to build smart contracts for effective team engagement, guaranteeing fairness and integrity. Non-technical? No problem—our AI tools will transform your ideas into reality. We’re offering a 20% discount on all smart contracts and a lucky draw for $10,000 in free development time! The event concludes with an opportunity for networking over beer and lunch.
Register
Techstars Startup Weekend Boston
Hosted By: Prepare 4 VC
Time: April 26, Starts at 5pm and runs through weekend
Description: Gain valuable insights on transforming your concept from an initial sketch to a fully-fledged startup. From pitching your idea, scrutinizing business models, identifying your target audience, to marketing your product – we cover it all! By the culmination of the 3-day event, you’ll craft an MVP and showcase it. Use the promo code “TCEARLYSTAGE” for 15% off your ticket!
Register
Super Founders and Funders in AI Panel & Mixer Featuring Venture-backed Founders and VCs
Hosted By: Supermomos and HBS AI Club
Time: April 22, 6pm to 8pm
Description: Join us for an intimate evening over a Founders and Funders in AI Panel & Mixer featuring venture-backed Founders and VCs, in honor of TechCrunch week! We will feature venture-backed founders and VCs in the panel. There will be time for networking and mingling, with drinks and food on the house. This event is catered to founders, VCs, and operators building full-time in the AI ML space, and also a select group of students from the HBS AI Club.
Register
Built World Startup Happy Hour
Hosted By: Suffolk Technologies and TriNet
Time: April 23, 430pm to 630pm
Description: Calling all innovators shaping the built environment! Find the next step for your entrepreneurial journey with Suffolk Technologies + TriNet at our exclusive rooftop happy hour! Learn more about Suffolk Technologies’ BOOST Accelerator Program and TriNet’s HR solutions for startups. Network amidst breathtaking views of the Boston skyline, including iconic landmarks crafted by Suffolk such as Raffles, One Dalton, and the BU Data Science Center. Enjoy refreshing beverages, appetizers, and ignite connections that could redefine the future of the built environment.
Register
Founders History Tour w/SVB!
Hosted By: Silicon Valley Bank
Time: April 24, 1pm to 3pm
Description: Join SVB on an interactive and non-traditional deep-dive into Boston (and America’s) rich history; founded on innovation, grit, resilience, and freewill. Hosted by SVB Boston’s Director of Startup Banking (who also happens to be a Revolutionary War re-enactor), this tour will begin with a cup’a choudah at the nation’s oldest restaurant and continue through downtown to most of the historic spots; ending at the only place in the world where you can drink a Sam Adams while looking at Sam Adams. So enjoy our historic city before TechCrunch Early Stage and join fellow founders following in the footsteps of our nation’s early founders.
Register
Early Stage Round Table
Hosted By: 9point8 Collective and Orrick
Time: April 24, 4pm to 630pm
Description: Join 9point8 Collective and Orrick for a round table focused on accelerating your early-stage start-up. Attendees will hear from serial entrepreneurs and investors covering various aspects of start-up success including going to market, cap table management, growth and scaling, and managing exits. The round table will be collaborative with audience Q&A and group participation along with the main panel.
Register
Startup Launchcode Founder Workshop
Hosted By: Startup Launchcode
Time: April 24, 5pm to 630pm
Description: Startup Launchcode Founder Workshop is an interactive session designed to equip early-stage founders with the strategy, tools, and framework to build a great startup.
Register
Founders Happy Hour with Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB
Hosted By: Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB
Time: April 24, 6pm to 9pm
Description: If you’re in town for TechCrunch Early Stage or looking for a place to connect with others in the startup space, join us for a Happy Hour hosted by Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB at Black Lamb – just a 10 minute walk from the conference center! RSVP today to secure your spot for this exclusive networking event. See you soon 🥂
Register
Disrupt Your Chaotic Startup Life with Productivity Innovation – Networking Reception
Hosted By: SiloClick LLC
Time: April 24, 630pm to 830pm
Description: Join SiloClick for a private Networking Reception on Wednesday, April 24. This event is not just a warm-up for the TechCrunch Early-Stage Conference but a transformative opportunity to navigate your startup journey more effectively. Enjoy food, beverages, and engaging conversations within your startup founder community. We welcome startup founders seeking innovative solutions to maintain wellness while achieving the optimal point of productivity for those crucial momentum moments throughout your startup journey. Investors interested in the future-of-work & productivity space and industry peers aiming to enhance both productivity and wellness in the workplace are also warmly invited!
Register
Startup Happy Hour with Onshape
Hosted By: Onshape (PTC Inc.)
Time: April 24, 630pm to 9pm
Description: Join us the week of TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 at PTC’s headquarters for an exciting happy hour for founders! Immerse yourself in Boston’s dynamic startup community and connect with local hardware experts and innovative product designers. This event is curated for professionals seeking to broaden their network, as well as venture firms and accelerator spaces exploring collaboration opportunities. Join us for an evening dedicated to insightful conversations, new ideas, and fostering a creative community.
Register
Accessibility Tech and Innovation
Hosted By: Verizon
Time: April 25, 5pm to 7pm
Description: At Verizon, we are striving to move our world forward through diversity, equity and inclusion. On April 25th at our Boston Innovation Lab, we are inviting and would like to hear from people who are interested in emerging technologies that can help our mission. We will have our Head of Accessibility and several startups present their ideas and would love to hear your thoughts. Together, we can do more – we can unlock opportunities for all!
Register
Women Tech Meetup: Fundraising & Growth Powered by Techstars
Hosted By: Women in Tech – Global Movement
Time: April 25, 530pm to 8pm
Description: Join our Women Tech Meetup—an incredible gathering of women in technology, female founders, entrepreneurs, community builders, and other professionals! Enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks, engaging conversations, networking, and a beautiful venue. Additionally, we will host a panel discussion on fundraising, venture capital, and the challenges that founders face on their journey to building successful companies, along with strategies to overcome them.
Register
Early Stage Deep Tech Happy Hour
Hosted By: AlleyCorp
Time: April 25, 530pm to 830pm
Description: Join AlleyCorp, Anzu Partners, Argon VC, Aurelia Foundry, Converge Ventures, Cybernetix Ventures, First Star Ventures, Glasswing Ventures, Hyperplane Ventures, and SkyRiver Ventures after TechCrunch Early Stage, for a happy hour with deep tech founders, operators, and investors. Special thanks to J.P. Morgan. The party will start at 5:30pm, immediately following TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 on April 25th. This event is 21+.
Register
Is it SAFE?
Hosted By: Corpora
Time: April 26, 10am to 1130am
Description: Safes are the most popular early-stage financing tool today. They’re so easy to use, so they seem like a no-brainer for founders. But… are they as founder-friendly as you would think? Grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let’s talk about some of the lesser-known dangers of safes, which often become apparent to founders only when it’s too late.
Register
Getting Ready for Due Diligence from Angel Groups and Seed Investors
Hosted By: Launchpad Venture Group
Time: April 26,1pm to 3pm
Description: This is an in-depth workshop for founders to learn when raising money from angel groups and other seed investors:
– What does the diligence involve
– Areas of the diligence and what investors look for in each case
– How to prepare and what documents and artifacts you need to have ready in each area
Register
Women in Business
Hosted By: At the Table and Northeastern University
Time: April 26, 6pm to 9pm
Description: Get ready for an extraordinary evening at Northeastern University with our “Women in Business” Networking Event, a cornerstone of our partnership with AtTheTable.io. This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of female entrepreneurship, designed to inspire, connect, and energize.