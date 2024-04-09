The Complete Side Events Lineup At TC Early Stage 2024

Super Founders and Funders in AI Panel & Mixer Featuring Venture-backed Founders and VCs

Hosted By: Supermomos and HBS AI Club

Time: April 22, 6pm to 8pm

Description: Join us for an intimate evening over a Founders and Funders in AI Panel & Mixer featuring venture-backed Founders and VCs, in honor of TechCrunch week! We will feature venture-backed founders and VCs in the panel. There will be time for networking and mingling, with drinks and food on the house. This event is catered to founders, VCs, and operators building full-time in the AI ML space, and also a select group of students from the HBS AI Club.

Built World Startup Happy Hour

Hosted By: Suffolk Technologies and TriNet

Time: April 23, 430pm to 630pm

Description: Calling all innovators shaping the built environment! Find the next step for your entrepreneurial journey with Suffolk Technologies + TriNet at our exclusive rooftop happy hour! Learn more about Suffolk Technologies’ BOOST Accelerator Program and TriNet’s HR solutions for startups. Network amidst breathtaking views of the Boston skyline, including iconic landmarks crafted by Suffolk such as Raffles, One Dalton, and the BU Data Science Center. Enjoy refreshing beverages, appetizers, and ignite connections that could redefine the future of the built environment.

Founders History Tour w/SVB!

Hosted By: Silicon Valley Bank

Time: April 24, 1pm to 3pm

Description: Join SVB on an interactive and non-traditional deep-dive into Boston (and America’s) rich history; founded on innovation, grit, resilience, and freewill. Hosted by SVB Boston’s Director of Startup Banking (who also happens to be a Revolutionary War re-enactor), this tour will begin with a cup’a choudah at the nation’s oldest restaurant and continue through downtown to most of the historic spots; ending at the only place in the world where you can drink a Sam Adams while looking at Sam Adams. So enjoy our historic city before TechCrunch Early Stage and join fellow founders following in the footsteps of our nation’s early founders.

Early Stage Round Table

Hosted By: 9point8 Collective and Orrick

Time: April 24, 4pm to 630pm

Description: Join 9point8 Collective and Orrick for a round table focused on accelerating your early-stage start-up. Attendees will hear from serial entrepreneurs and investors covering various aspects of start-up success including going to market, cap table management, growth and scaling, and managing exits. The round table will be collaborative with audience Q&A and group participation along with the main panel.

Startup Launchcode Founder Workshop

Hosted By: Startup Launchcode

Time: April 24, 5pm to 630pm

Description: Startup Launchcode Founder Workshop is an interactive session designed to equip early-stage founders with the strategy, tools, and framework to build a great startup.

Founders Happy Hour with Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB

Hosted By: Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB

Time: April 24, 6pm to 9pm

Description: If you’re in town for TechCrunch Early Stage or looking for a place to connect with others in the startup space, join us for a Happy Hour hosted by Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB at Black Lamb – just a 10 minute walk from the conference center! RSVP today to secure your spot for this exclusive networking event. See you soon 🥂

Disrupt Your Chaotic Startup Life with Productivity Innovation – Networking Reception

Hosted By: SiloClick LLC

Time: April 24, 630pm to 830pm

Description: Join SiloClick for a private Networking Reception on Wednesday, April 24. This event is not just a warm-up for the TechCrunch Early-Stage Conference but a transformative opportunity to navigate your startup journey more effectively. Enjoy food, beverages, and engaging conversations within your startup founder community. We welcome startup founders seeking innovative solutions to maintain wellness while achieving the optimal point of productivity for those crucial momentum moments throughout your startup journey. Investors interested in the future-of-work & productivity space and industry peers aiming to enhance both productivity and wellness in the workplace are also warmly invited!

Startup Happy Hour with Onshape

Hosted By: Onshape (PTC Inc.)

Time: April 24, 630pm to 9pm

Description: Join us the week of TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 at PTC’s headquarters for an exciting happy hour for founders! Immerse yourself in Boston’s dynamic startup community and connect with local hardware experts and innovative product designers. This event is curated for professionals seeking to broaden their network, as well as venture firms and accelerator spaces exploring collaboration opportunities. Join us for an evening dedicated to insightful conversations, new ideas, and fostering a creative community.

Accessibility Tech and Innovation

Hosted By: Verizon

Time: April 25, 5pm to 7pm

Description: At Verizon, we are striving to move our world forward through diversity, equity and inclusion. On April 25th at our Boston Innovation Lab, we are inviting and would like to hear from people who are interested in emerging technologies that can help our mission. We will have our Head of Accessibility and several startups present their ideas and would love to hear your thoughts. Together, we can do more – we can unlock opportunities for all!

Women Tech Meetup: Fundraising & Growth Powered by Techstars

Hosted By: Women in Tech – Global Movement

Time: April 25, 530pm to 8pm

Description: Join our Women Tech Meetup—an incredible gathering of women in technology, female founders, entrepreneurs, community builders, and other professionals! Enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks, engaging conversations, networking, and a beautiful venue. Additionally, we will host a panel discussion on fundraising, venture capital, and the challenges that founders face on their journey to building successful companies, along with strategies to overcome them.

Early Stage Deep Tech Happy Hour

Hosted By: AlleyCorp

Time: April 25, 530pm to 830pm

Description: Join AlleyCorp, Anzu Partners, Argon VC, Aurelia Foundry, Converge Ventures, Cybernetix Ventures, First Star Ventures, Glasswing Ventures, Hyperplane Ventures, and SkyRiver Ventures after TechCrunch Early Stage, for a happy hour with deep tech founders, operators, and investors. Special thanks to J.P. Morgan. The party will start at 5:30pm, immediately following TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 on April 25th. This event is 21+.

Is it SAFE?

Hosted By: Corpora

Time: April 26, 10am to 1130am

Description: Safes are the most popular early-stage financing tool today. They’re so easy to use, so they seem like a no-brainer for founders. But… are they as founder-friendly as you would think? Grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let’s talk about some of the lesser-known dangers of safes, which often become apparent to founders only when it’s too late.

Getting Ready for Due Diligence from Angel Groups and Seed Investors

Hosted By: Launchpad Venture Group

Time: April 26,1pm to 3pm

Description: This is an in-depth workshop for founders to learn when raising money from angel groups and other seed investors:

– What does the diligence involve

– Areas of the diligence and what investors look for in each case

– How to prepare and what documents and artifacts you need to have ready in each area

Women in Business

Hosted By: At the Table and Northeastern University

Time: April 26, 6pm to 9pm

Description: Get ready for an extraordinary evening at Northeastern University with our “Women in Business” Networking Event, a cornerstone of our partnership with AtTheTable.io. This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of female entrepreneurship, designed to inspire, connect, and energize.