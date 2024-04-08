Ready to join Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2024?

Hey, early-stage founders, listen up! TechCrunch is searching for 200 trailblazing startups to feature in the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco this October. Following the successful expansion in 2022, where the Startup Battlefield showcased the top 200 companies from around the world, the 2023 class raised the bar even higher with entrepreneurs from over 35 countries, spanning 25 industries, and boasting diverse backgrounds.

The competition is gearing up to be fiercer than ever for our third year. If your startup is selected from the multitude of applications, you’ll join an elite group with full access to the show, exclusive workshops, investor office hours, mentorship, training, perks, and free exhibition space on the show floor for all three days. All chosen founders will also have the opportunity to flash-pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors.

Showcasing global innovators

From the Startup Battlefield 200, we’ll handpick 20 companies for the Startup Battlefield competition. These finalists will receive private pitch coaching to prepare for the spotlight on the Disrupt main stage, in front of the entire audience, and will be featured on TechCrunch. Additionally, founders will pitch to leading global venture firms such as Sequoia, Mayfield, SOSV, and others. The ultimate winner will seize $100,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

TechCrunch does not require any equity from contestants or winners. Applying and participating is 100% free.

The only way early-stage, pre-series A startups can exhibit on the show floor at Disrupt is through Startup Battlefield, and the only way to become a Startup Battlefield finalist is to be selected for Startup Battlefield 200.

How to Join TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200

The process is straightforward. Simply apply here. After completing the initial interest form, you can either proceed to the application or await an email from us containing a full preview of the questions.

To be considered, your company should:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have a minimally viable product.

Represent any vertical.

Represent any geography.

Be a game-changer in your vertical.

Be bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry).

Got questions? Reach out to the team at battlefield@techcrunch.com. Best of luck!

