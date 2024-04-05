Discover future-ready strategies for staff and tech evolution with Sand Technologies

At the upcoming TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 event taking place in Boston on April 25, one session will stand out for early-stage companies seeking to navigate the turbulent waters of tech and staffing strategies. Titled “How to Evolve Your Tech and Staff Strategies for Future Rounds,” the session will be led by Brad Stanton, the managing director of business development at Sand Technologies. Drawing from his extensive experience in consulting and software development with global giants like Dell and Accenture, Stanton will delve into the intricacies of becoming an operational unicorn, not just a commercial one, even in the face of resource constraints.

Stanton’s insights will aim to empower startups to address the perpetual flux in their technical and staffing requirements as they progress through their growth journey. Attendees will discover practical yet impactful strategies to bridge skills gaps, optimize the productivity of small teams, and maintain the agility necessary to swiftly adapt to evolving market and investor expectations. With over 25 years of experience leading high-performing teams across various domains, Stanton will provide actionable takeaways for companies striving to thrive amid uncertainty.

Based in Texas, Stanton specializes in helping companies leverage AI talent and solutions across different regions, including India, LatAm, Eastern Europe, Africa, and the USA. His session at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 will offer invaluable guidance for startups aiming to chart a course toward sustainable growth and success in an ever-changing landscape.

