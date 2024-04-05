Meet the powerhouse pitch judges at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the “So You Think You Can Pitch” startup pitch competition at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 is set to be judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts. We’ve already announced the startup finalists, and now you can meet our expert judges!

Leading the charge is Edith Yeung, general partner at Race Capital, whose keen eye for promising startups has earned her acclaim as one of the most influential voices in venture capital. With an impressive track record that includes investments in Solana, Lightning Network, and Placer.ai, Edith brings a wealth of experience and insights to the judging table.

Joining her is Paris Heymann, partner at Index Ventures, whose deep understanding of software, data, and AI companies has positioned him as a sought-after adviser in the tech ecosystem. With a background that spans prestigious firms like Bain Capital and Arena Holdings, Paris brings a strategic perspective honed by years of hands-on investment experience.

Rounding out the panel is Rachel Weston Rowell, senior vice president at Insight Partners, whose expertise in organizational discipline and scaling strategies promises invaluable feedback for competing founders. With a passion for guiding startups toward sustainable growth, Rachel has insights that will be instrumental in helping founders refine their pitches and navigate the road ahead.

With judges of this caliber, the startup pitch competition at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 is sure to be a thrilling showcase of innovation and entrepreneurial talent. Make sure you’re there! Buy your ticket now, before prices go up at the door.