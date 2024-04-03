Nvidia might be clouding the funding climate for AI chip startups, but Hailo is still fighting

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, when we take a moment to dig into a raft of startup and venture capital news. No big tech here!

Keep in mind that Y Combinator’s demo day kicks off today, so we’re going to be snowed-under in startup news the rest of the week. Consider today’s show the calm before the storm.

On the podcast this morning we have BlaBlaCar’s new credit facility and how it managed to land it, how PipeDreams could be onto a new model of startup construction, GoStudent’s rebound and profitability, Hailo’s chip business and massive new funding round, and the two new brands that GGV calls home as it divides up its operations on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.