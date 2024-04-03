HAX at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024: Empowering hard tech founders

Discover the forefront of hard tech innovation in an exclusive session sponsored by HAX at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024. Led by SOSV general partner Duncan Turner and HAX chief science officer Dr. Susan Schofer, and moderated by SOSV’s Sabriya Stukes, this session offers a deep dive into the world of hard tech entrepreneurship. With a focus on solving challenges in climate, industrial independence, and healthcare, HAX brings together expertise and investment to drive impactful change.

Learn firsthand how HAX supports startups in translating groundbreaking research into commercial reality. Duncan and Susan will share insights into HAX’s investment philosophy and the exciting opportunities they see in hard tech sectors. Additionally, get an inside look at HAX’s newest venture: a cutting-edge office space in Newark, New Jersey, serving as a dynamic hub for 30 pioneering startups.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 is your opportunity to engage with the leaders shaping the future of hard tech. Don’t miss out on this chance to explore innovative solutions and connect with like-minded founders. Join HAX at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 and be part of the movement driving meaningful change in hard tech innovation — buy your tickets now before prices go up at the door.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.