TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 Women’s Breakfast: Exploring AI’s impact on founders

In the world of tech, innovation knows no bounds. And at the forefront of this ever-evolving landscape, AI stands tall, casting its transformative spell on everything it touches. But amid the buzz, one crucial question emerges: How is AI shaping the journey of founders?

TechCrunch’s Early Stage conference is set to delve deep into this inquiry, and we’re thrilled to announce a special Women’s Breakfast event on April 25 in Boston. This exclusive gathering will focus on exploring the intricate ways in which AI is reshaping the entrepreneurial path for women in tech.

Women in Tech Sunrise Breakfast: How AI is impacting founders

AI is not just a tool; it’s a paradigm shift, redefining the rules of engagement in the startup realm. From revolutionizing product development to influencing investor sentiment, AI’s impact is profound and far-reaching. Our distinguished panelists will navigate these waters, offering insights, strategies, and personal anecdotes from their journey as trailblazing founders.

Meet our esteemed panelists:

Lily Lyman : Partner, Underscore VC

: Partner, Underscore VC Rudina Seseri : Co-founder and managing partner, Glasswing Ventures

: Co-founder and managing partner, Glasswing Ventures Milo Werner: General partner, Engine Ventures

Together they’ll unravel the mysteries of AI adoption, the challenges it poses, and the opportunities it unlocks for visionary entrepreneurs. This is not just a discussion; it’s a roadmap for navigating the AI-driven future of entrepreneurship.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 promises to be a landmark event, and the Women’s Breakfast is your gateway to unlocking the full potential of AI in your entrepreneurial journey. All women can join us on April 25 for a morning of inspiration, empowerment, and actionable insights by purchasing your ticket today. See you there!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.