LinkedIn is experimenting with a TikTok-like video feed in its app

LinkedIn is testing a new TikTok-like short-form video feed, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Wednesday. With this new test, LinkedIn joins numerous other popular apps that have launched their own short-form video feeds following TikTok’s rise in popularity, including Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix.

The feed was first spotted by Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency called McKinney. Null posted a short demo on LinkedIn showcasing the new feed, which lives in the app’s navigation bar in a new “Video” tab. Once you tap on the new Video button, you will enter into a vertical feed of short videos that you can swipe through. You can like a video, leave a comment or share it with others. The company didn’t share details about how the feed determines which videos to show users.

The new addition is similar to the vertical short-form video feeds you see in other apps, but while those feeds include a variety of content ranging from comedy to cooking videos, LinkedIn’s feed is obviously focused on careers and professionalism. While you have always been able to post videos on LinkedIn, the new dedicated feed is designed to boost engagement and discovery on the platform by presenting bite-sized videos that people can quickly scroll through.

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn says videos are becoming one of its users’ desired formats for learning from professionals and experts, which is why it’s testing a new way for users to discover relevant videos. The feature is in early testing, so most people won’t have access to it just yet.

The launch of the new feature comes as many creators have amassed notable followings on TikTok for sharing advice and experiences regarding topics like career growth, job searches and professional development. LinkedIn’s new feed would give creators a new place to share their video content and potentially reach more viewers. It’s possible that LinkedIn may also monetize the feed at some point in the future to entice creators to post their video content on the app.

Although the feature presents new opportunities for creators, some users might not see the new feed as a welcome addition to the app, as they may feel inundated by the many different short-form videos feeds on popular apps.