What do you call an AI company that is suffering from very public gyrations regarding its business health, place in the market, and leadership structure? Well, you might call it Stability AI. And no, that’s not some sort of elaborate wordplay. We’re being literal.

Stability AI’s latest leadership shakeup is no joke, with its CEO Emad Mostaque departing to work on AI products that are less centralized — which is to say, owned and built by a single company, like, say, Stability AI.

The startup’s fundraising journey is well-known to tech folks, while its best-known product — Stable Diffusion — is known even more broadly. What happened? What’s next? We dig into all that and more in today’s TechCrunch Minute: