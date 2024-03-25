The Reddit and Astera Labs IPOs last week ate up a lot of media oxygen. And with good reason, the two tech IPOs priced well and traded with even more gusto. After a long dearth for technology offerings, seeing two large, multibillion-dollar offerings in the same week was part of a much-needed win for private-market tech companies, and sigh of relief for the same.

But there was another offering last week that has a tech angle to it: Trump Media and Technology Group, which is the company behind Truth Social. More from TechCrunch here, but the gist is that after much back-and-forth, it merged with its chosen SPAC and started to trade.

It has an uphill journey ahead of it financially, but the fact that we saw two big debuts last week and one other public-market transaction means that the IPO window is back, right?