Spotify throws its hat in the edtech ring

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Monday show, in which we look back at the weekend what’s ahead in the week before us.

Today on the show we had a lot of ground to cover: Stocks around the world are in retreat, while crypto looks pretty good with some recent gains. The biggest news in Startup Land this morning is the exit of Stability AI’s CEO. The company’s revenue growth and burn rate have been the subject of some discussion before, which makes this new move important.

Over in the EU, a number of U.S.-based tech companies are under inquiry thanks to the new Digital Markets Act. At some point, you have to wonder if tech giants are going to find a better working relationship with the bloc.

Speaking of Europe, Spotify’s next push is another non-musical effort, which I had a few thoughts about. We also went over some news from China about the country getting the Vision Pro next and its push to get Intel and AMD chips out of state computers. We closed with this report about how beverage startups are fighting Coke and Pepsi for marketshare!

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!