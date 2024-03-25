Boston Side Events line up at Early Stage with Techstars, Women in Tech, Harvard and more

Hosted By: 9point8 Collective and Orrick

Time: April 24, 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Description: Join 9point8 Collective and Orrick for a round table focused on accelerating your early-stage startup. Attendees will hear from serial entrepreneurs and investors covering various aspects of startup success, including going to market, cap table management, growth and scaling, and managing exits. The round table will be collaborative with audience Q&A and group participation along with the main panel.

Register Here

Hosted By: Startup Launchcode

Time: April 24, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Description: Join SVB on an interactive and non-traditional deep-dive into Boston (and America’s) rich history; founded on innovation, grit, resilience, and freewill. Hosted by SVB Boston’s Director of Startup Banking (who also happens to be a Revolutionary War re-enactor), this tour will begin with a cup’a choudah at the nation’s oldest restaurant and continue through downtown to most of the historic spots; ending at the only place in the world where you can drink a Sam Adams while looking at Sam Adams. So enjoy our historic city before TechCrunch Early Stage and join fellow founders following in the footsteps of our nation’s early founders.

Register Here

Hosted By: Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB

Time: April 24, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Description: If you’re in town for TechCrunch Early Stage or looking for a place to connect with others in the startup space, join us for a Happy Hour hosted by Vouch, Remofirst, and SVB at Black Lamb — just a 10-minute walk from the conference center! RSVP today to secure your spot for this exclusive networking event. See you soon 🥂

Register Here

Hosted By: SiloClick LLC

Time: April 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Description: Join SiloClick for a private Networking Reception on Wednesday, April 24. This event is not just a warm-up for the TechCrunch Early-Stage Conference but a transformative opportunity to navigate your startup journey more effectively. Enjoy food, beverages, and engaging conversations within your startup founder community. We welcome startup founders seeking innovative solutions to maintain wellness while achieving the optimal point of productivity for those crucial momentum moments throughout your startup journey. Investors interested in the future-of-work and productivity space and industry peers aiming to enhance both productivity and wellness in the workplace are also warmly invited!

Register Here

Hosted By: Onshape (PTC Inc.)

Time: April 24, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Description: Join us the week of TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 at PTC’s headquarters for an exciting happy hour for founders! Immerse yourself in Boston’s dynamic startup community and connect with local hardware experts and innovative product designers. This event is curated for professionals seeking to broaden their network, as well as venture firms and accelerator spaces exploring collaboration opportunities. Join us for an evening dedicated to insightful conversations, new ideas, and fostering a creative community.

Register Here

Hosted By: Verizon

Time: April 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Description: At Verizon, we are striving to move our world forward through diversity, equity and inclusion. On April 25th at our Boston Innovation Lab, we are inviting and would like to hear from people who are interested in emerging technologies that can help our mission. We will have our Head of Accessibility and several startups present their ideas and would love to hear your thoughts. Together, we can do more – we can unlock opportunities for all!

Register Here

Hosted By: Women in Tech — Global Movement

Time: April 25, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Description: Join our Women Tech Meetup — an incredible gathering of women in technology, female founders, entrepreneurs, community builders, and other professionals! Enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks, engaging conversations, networking, and a beautiful venue. Additionally, we will host a panel discussion on fundraising, venture capital, and the challenges that founders face on their journey to building successful companies, along with strategies to overcome them.

Register Here

Hosted By: AlleyCorp

Time: April 25, 5: 30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Description: Join AlleyCorp, Anzu Partners, Argon VC, Aurelia Foundry, Converge Ventures, Cybernetix Ventures, First Star Ventures, Glasswing Ventures, Hyperplane Ventures, and SkyRiver Ventures after TechCrunch Early Stage, for a happy hour with deep tech founders, operators, and investors. The party will start at 5:30 p.m., immediately following TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 on April 25. This event is 21+. As space is limited, please RSVP to secure your place.

Register Here

Hosted By: Corpora

Time: April 26, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Description: Safes are the most popular early-stage financing tool today. They’re so easy to use, so they seem like a no-brainer for founders. But … are they as founder-friendly as you would think? Grab a cup of coffee, settle in, and let’s talk about some of the lesser-known dangers of safes, which often become apparent to founders only when it’s too late.

Register Here

Hosted By: Launchpad Venture Group

Time: April 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Description: This is an in-depth workshop for founders to learn when raising money from angel groups and other seed investors:

What does the diligence involve

Areas of the diligence and what investors look for in each case

How to prepare and what documents and artifacts you need to have ready in each area

Register Here

Hosted By: At the Table and Northeastern University

Time: April 26, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Description: Get ready for an extraordinary evening at Northeastern University with our “Women in Business” Networking Event, a cornerstone of our partnership with AtTheTable.io. This isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of female entrepreneurship, designed to inspire, connect, and energize.

Register Here