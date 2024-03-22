Threads is adding live scores for sports games, starting with the NBA

Threads, the Twitter-like app from Instagram, is adding live scores for sports games. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Friday that Threads has started testing live scores for NBA games, and that the platform plans to add support for additional leagues in the future.

The launch of the feature comes as Threads continues to take on X, which has had live scores for sports games for around a decade now. With this new feature, Threads is seeking to attract users who would normally go on X to discuss live games and stay up-to-date on the latest developments. Threads isn’t just adding live scores — users will also be able to tap a team’s logo to be redirected to the conversation about that team, and connect with other users who follow them.

Threads told TechCrunch that the new feature will make it easier for users to join in on conversations about their favorite teams. The company says basketball has become one of the most popular topics on the social network and that NBA Threads has become one of the app’s most active sports communities. The idea behind the new feature is to make Threads the place for sports discourse, the company notes.

Within one day of a game, you can search for it on Threads to see the game’s start time. During the game, you can search for it while it’s happening to see the current score. After a game has ended, you can search for it to see the final score.

The addition of live scores marks Threads’ latest effort in building out a platform to rival X. Earlier this week, Threads officially rolled out its “trending now” feature to all users in the U.S. The launch of trending topics brings Threads more in line with X, as it allows users to find timely conversations that are taking place on the social network.