The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Apple over allegedly monopolistic smartphone practices. The federal agency is not alone in the matter, bringing 15 states and the District of Columbia into the mix as well. Apple, as you might imagine, disputes the allegations.
Potential impacts are myriad, from consumer messaging to smartphones to smart watches. And while there are many critics of the DoJ’s suit — TechCrunch has a little historical lesson here, for example — the Coalition for App Fairness which counts Epic and Spotify among other companies on its roster, is giving it a thumbs up.
Regulators and tech companies, name a more iconic duo. Today we’re seeing regulatory bodies around the world look to enforce their view of market competition rules that may, or may not come up trumps against tech giants. But as we’re about to see with Apple, big tech companies are not going to go down without a fight. Hit play, let’s talk about it!
