Last call for pitch submissions at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024!

Don’t miss out on your chance to shine at “So You Think You Can Pitch,” our highly anticipated segment at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024, happening in Boston on April 25. Pitching is pivotal for securing funding and attracting early customers, yet getting honest feedback before facing investors can be rare. At TC Early Stage, three lucky founders will present their pitch decks for 4 minutes each in front of a panel of expert judges, gaining invaluable insights to refine their approach. Previous panelists have hailed from esteemed firms like Building Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures, Emergence Capital, and more!

Apply now! Submissions close tonight, March 22, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here’s how it works

TechCrunch will select three finalists to pitch onstage for 4 minutes each.

Applicants must be early-stage and have a minimum viable product (MVP) to qualify.

Each finalist team will receive two complimentary event tickets.

All submissions will also be considered for the TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 cohort.

There is absolutely NO cost or fee to apply or participate*.

How to participate

Apply here to present your startup by March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

All applicants will receive notification of their status by March 29.

Selected finalists will have the opportunity to meet with the TechCrunch team in advance for session preparation.

About TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

TechCrunch’s founder summit on April 25 in Boston, Massachusetts, is designed to empower early-stage entrepreneurs at every phase of their journey, from pre-seed to growth stages. Gain actionable advice and insights from top experts tailored to both idea-stage innovators and those ready to scale. Connect with fellow entrepreneurs, share experiences, and build the confidence to propel your business forward. Whether you’re just starting out or aiming for new heights, this one-day event is your roadmap to success and growth.

*Please note: Finalists are responsible for covering their own travel, accommodations, and expenses related to participating in the event.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.