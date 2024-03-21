Threads opens beta to let users connect their accounts to the fediverse

Threads has officially entered the fediverse. Meta announced on Thursday that its beta experience of sharing Threads accounts to the fediverse is now open to users ages 18 and up with public profiles. The integration is only available in three countries to start, including the U.S., Canada and Japan.

The company previously announced in December that it was testing the feature on Mastodon and other ActivityPub protocol-supported networks.

To opt into the fediverse beta experience on Threads, go to account settings and enable Fediverse sharing. Once turned on, people on other servers (Mastodon, for example) can find your Threads profile and like and share your posts with multiple audiences.

Earlier this week, Meta’s Peter Cottle gave a demo of the fediverse integration during the FediForum conference.