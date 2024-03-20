Watchworthy will now tell you which streaming services to cancel and which to keep

TV recommendation app Watchworthy released two new features to give viewers access to more personalized recommendations, including a new recommendation category for streaming services and a collaborative watchlist to get movie suggestions for your entire friend group.

Watchworthy is best known for its “worthy” score, which tells you the likelihood that a TV show or movie is worth your time. The app leverages parent company Ranker’s first-party data pool for its personalized recommendations, as well as data gathered from its onboarding quiz that asks you to rate different TV shows, from “liked” and “disliked” to “interested” and “not interested.”

Now, the app is launching a worthy score for streaming services – which it calls “Worthy Services” — giving you a better idea of which streamer is worth subscribing to based on how closely its content library aligns with your taste in movies and shows. For instance, if you’re obsessed with home improvement shows, Watchworthy recommends Discovery+ as a top pick, listing it as 95-99% worthy.

As major streaming services continue increasing subscription costs, viewers are having a hard time deciding which subscription is worth investing in. Watchworthy’s new feature may help narrow down the choices that are right for you.

Watchworthy helps you discover over 200 streaming services, such as Netflix, Max, Disney+ Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, and Hulu, among others.

Watchworthy also rolled out a “Watch Together” feature, which lets you friend request other people so the app can then provide “Group Worthy Suggestions” based on everyone’s personal tastes.

The new watchlist will likely be a hit among users since finding a movie or TV show that speaks to an entire group can be difficult. However, you can add unlimited friends to the list, so we doubt it’ll be a precise match for such a large number of people.

The app was launched by online publisher Ranker in 2020. The company told TechCrunch that its downloads are “in the healthy six figures.”