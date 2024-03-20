Open Navigation

Astera Labs goes public, and the Inflection-Microsoft AI saga continues

Alex Wilhelm Theresa Loconsolo 8 hours

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, focused on startup and venture capital news that matters.

Today we have a grip of startup stories, and a venture capital item that isn’t as bad of news as it seems at first blush.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Here’s the rundown:

For episode transcripts and more, head to Equity’s Simplecast website.

Equity drops at 7 a.m. PT every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the casts. TechCrunch also has a great show on crypto, a show that interviews founders and more!