Final chance to host your own Side Event at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Time is running out to be a part of the action at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024! Want to make a splash in Boston’s tech scene? Don’t miss your opportunity to host a Side Event — applications close tomorrow, March 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT!

Side Events are your platform to engage with 1,500 conference attendees and the local tech community on any date between April 21 and April 27. Whether you’re planning a networking extravaganza, a showcase of innovations, or an industry panel, the stage is yours to captivate the audience. And the best part? There’s no cost to apply.

Enjoy complimentary promotion on TechCrunch.com and the Early Stage 2024 website.

Get featured to Early Stage 2024 attendees through various channels.

No application fee and no participation fee — just your passion and creativity required!

While there’s no fee to participate, hosts are responsible for all aspects of their event, including expenses and promotions. Need some guidance? Our Side Events Guide has got you covered with planning tips and tricks.

Applications are open until tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PT, so act fast! We’re reviewing applications on a rolling basis, meaning the earlier you apply, the sooner we can start spreading the word about your event!

Let’s make TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 an unforgettable experience together!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.