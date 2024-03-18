Chip giant Nvidia is hosting a massive AI conference as part of its GTC event this week, which kicks off Monday. With a keynote planned from Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder, of the company best known in year’s past for its gaming hardware and today for its massive market share in the burgeoning AI hardware market, expect Nvidia to make some news.

But there’s a host of other AI companies planning on making an appearance. Given how many AI startups and giants alike use Nvidia gear, TechCrunch is expecting quite a lot to shake loose over the next few days.

To presage the confab, and detail just why we’re paying such close attention to a single company’s industry event, hit play below. Stick close to TechCrunch for coverage throughout the week.