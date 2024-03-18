Rebecca Whiting will break down SAFEs, notes, and series seed financing at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Raising capital sounds simple: You hand over shares, investors hand over cash, and everyone then gets back to work. The reality is a little bit more complicated. If you are selling equity, are you doing so in a priced round? Or via a convertible note, a debt instrument that will later convert to shares? Oh perhaps you’re using a SAFE (simple agreement for future equity)?

For the new founder who only wants to focus on their business and not get mired down in the minutiae of fundraising, the acronym soup that forms when discussing venture capital and angel investing can be mystifying at best.

Enter Rebecca Lee Whiting of Epigram Legal, who works with early-stage companies as they raise capital and build the foundation of their startup. She’s coming to TechCrunch’s Early Stage event next month on April 25 to not only present on early-stage fundraising topics, but also to answer your questions.

She’s joining a long list of venture capitalists and founders who will also share wisdom and take your questions. Early Stage is one of our most popular events, so don’t delay — I’ll see you in April, pen in hand, listening to Whiting. Early Stage 2024 prices go up March 31. Don’t wait! Book your pass today and save $200.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.