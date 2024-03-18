Call for speakers: Present at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

Tech aficionados, startup enthusiasts, marketing wizards, and venture capitalists on the rise — seize the opportunity to showcase your expertise at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, happening from October 28–30 in San Francisco. Share your insights and shape the conversation!

Apply to speak at TechCrunch Disrupt

We’re assembling a lineup of industry experts spanning the startup landscape to lead engaging breakout sessions or facilitate roundtable discussions. Dive into topics crucial for startup founders, innovators, and entrepreneurs looking to advance their ventures.

Do you have what it takes? Don’t wait any longer — apply now to speak at Disrupt. The application deadline is April 26.

Select your topic and format

When applying, you’ll pick one or both of the following formats and provide a title and description for your topic:

Breakout Session: Up to four presenters (including a moderator) deliver a 30-minute presentation followed by a 20-minute Q&A, engaging with an audience of up to 100 attendees. You’ll have the option to use visual aids and limited AV capabilities. Each presenter will host one breakout session during Disrupt.

Roundtable Discussion: Lead a 30-minute interactive dialogue for up to 40 attendees. There’s no presentation or AV involved — the focus is on natural conversation. You may potentially lead this roundtable twice during Disrupt.

The TechCrunch team will review each application and select finalists who will proceed to the Audience Choice voting round. We’ll publish the topics, descriptions, and speakers online for TechCrunch readers to vote on. The winning sessions will be presented live at Disrupt!

This is your chance to contribute to the success of others in the startup ecosystem while solidifying your reputation as an industry authority.

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place from October 28–30, but the deadline for content applications is April 26. If you aspire to present live at the event, submit your application now.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024? Reach out to our sponsorship sales team by completing this form.