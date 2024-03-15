How to avoid all the IPO work without annoying investors

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Equity turns 7 years old this week
Mary Ann is off on a well-deserved break, so we brought on fellow podcaster Rebecca Szkutak to take advantage of her insight and humor for this episode. Here’s what we got into:
- Regulators return with a resolve : The push to force a divestment of TikTok or ban it in the United States is making progress, and the EU is hammering out its new AI regulations.
- Deals of the Week: Peak XV’s new fund is fascinating, and we can learn a lot from it about the Indian startup market. Also, Ada Ventures’ new $80 million fund felt rather contra-narrative in the best possible way.
- AI and privacy: After AI got booed at SXSW, we took a look at several new AI startups that are raising rounds for their audio-focused projects. These include Nijta and Tavus, as well as a host of startups from the current Y Combinator cohort.
- What to do when there’s no liquidity? According to Becca, the answer is to stay private. That’s the bad news. The good news is that secondary transactions might be a way to resolve lots of founder-investor tensions regarding exit timing.
