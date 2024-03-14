The great EV boom is fading a bit, but that’s not a concern if you take a long-enough view. Sure, Tesla expects slower growth for its car sales this year, and there are some indications that other companies are trimming their electric car plans, but there’s also reason to be optimistic.

If you take a look at some upcoming EVs, you may notice that the don’t look precisely like the current, bestselling gas-powered cars out there. I reckon that that is for the best — when you swap power sources, you can shake up the rest of a vehicles design, right?

So two cheers for Rivian’s R3 and what Telo is cooking up, because their plans have me hype.